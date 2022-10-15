Shore Conference Tournament boys soccer Roundup for second round, Oct. 14

CJ Sanford scored off a pass from Michael Colantino before the break as 13th-seeded Middletown North upended fourth-seeded Freehold Township, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, by a score of 1-0 in Freehold.

Middletown North (7-5) will play at 12th-seeded Long Branch in the quarterfinal round on Monday.

Landon Terrell earned the shutout with eight saves.

Freehold Township is now 10-4.

Long Branch 2, Point Pleasant Boro 1

Anthony Vasquez knocked in the game-winner in the 78th minute as 12th-seeded Long Branch defeated fifth-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in Point Pleasant.

Long Branch (7-3-2) will host 13th-seeded Middletown North in the quarterfinal round on Monday.

Vasquez also assisted on the goal by Nicholas Davhi-Borges in the 70th minute which knotted the score at 1-all for Long Branch.

Jared Elliott scored in the 27th minute to give Point Pleasant Boro (9-2-2) a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

Well. 17 Holmdel 1, Wall 0

Frankie Brusco converted a feed from Tyler Gravier after the break as third-seeded Holmdel, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, shut down 14th-seeded Wall in Holmdel.

Holmdel (12-1) will host sixth-seeded Marlboro in the quarterfinal round on Monday.

Wall is now 8-4-1.

Marlboro 2, Toms River South 1 (OT)

Caden Jacobs and Jake Langella knocked in a goal apiece as sixth-seeded Marlboro defeated 22nd-seeded Toms River South in overtime in Marlboro.

Marlboro (6-3-2) will play at third-seeded Holmdel in the quarterfinal round on Monday.

Kenny Caruso scored for Toms River South (7-4) in the second half, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

Well. 4 Christian Brothers 3, Southern 2 (OT)

Dylan Millevoi Struck twice while Will Thygeson added another as top-seeded Christian Brothers, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, edged 16th-seeded Southern in overtime in Lincroft.

Christian Brothers (12-1) will host eighth-seeded Colts Neck in the quarterfinal round on Monday.

Jack D’Eletto finished with two assists for the Colts, which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime.

Southern is now 7-5.

Rumson-Fair Haven 3, Middletown South 0

Padraig Flynn scored first while Jonathaun Lauria and Antonio Santos added one more apiece as seventh-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven defeated 10th-seeded Middletown South in Rumson.

Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3-1) will face the winner of second-seeded Howell and 15th-seeded Manasquan in the quarterfinal on Monday.

Cole Herman earned the shutout with 11 saves.

Middletown South is now 6-6-1.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.