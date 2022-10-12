Shore Conference Tournament boys soccer round for first round, Oct. 11

Senior Tim Bertscha tallied a goal and an assist to help lift fourth-seeded Freehold Township, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over 29th-seeded Raritan in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Freehold.

Freehold Township will next host 13th-seeded Middletown North in the second round on Friday.

Juniors Alesandro Principato and Victor Torres each had a goal for Freehold Township (10-3) to earn its seventh shutout of the season while Seniors Aidan Englander and Noah Jones had an assist apiece.

Raritan fell to 5-6-1.

Toms River East 3, Toms River North 2 OT

Senior Kajus Matazinskas scored twice, including the match winner in overtime, to help lead 24th-seeded Toms River East to a 3-2 win over ninth-seeded Toms River North in Toms River.

Toms River East will move on to visit eighth-seeded Colts Neck in the second round on Friday.

Sophomore Tommy Renkin gave East (5-3-2) the lead after 24 seconds into the game.

Ray Keller equalized for North (7-2-1) about six minutes later and connected on another almost seven minutes later after he sent in a cross that ended in the back of the net.

Matazinskas leveled the match on a penalty kick in the 65th minute before being the winner in extra time.

Long Branch 1, St. Rose 0

Senior Jeremy Hernandez’s ninth-minute goal was enough to seal the win for 12th-seeded Long Branch over 21st-seeded St. Rose in Long Branch.

Long Branch will next face either fifth-seeded Point Pleasant Boro or 28th-seeded Manchester Township in the second round on Friday.

Senior goalie Chris Lazo made two saves for Long Branch (6-3-2) which is in the midst of a three-game unbeaten streak.

St. Rose fell to 7-4-1.

Middletown North 3, Matawan 1

Senior Michael Colantino had a goal and an assist as 13th-seeded Middletown North dispatched 20th-seeded Matawan 3-1 in Middletown.

Middletown North will next visit fourth-seeded Freehold Township on Friday.

Travis Soto and sophomore Josiah Stepney had a goal apiece for Middletown North (6-5) and Matthew Silva and senior Nick Dean chipped in with an assist each. Junior keeper Landon Terrell made six saves.

Senior Aaron Kalish scored for Matawan (4-6-1) off an assist by junior Noah Pagan.

Toms River South 3, Neptune 2

Kenny Caruso scored twice as 22nd-seeded Toms River South snuck past 11th-seeded Neptune 3-2 in Neptune.

Toms River South will next play at sixth-seeded Marlboro in the second round on Friday.

Devon Costa also scored for Toms River South (7-3), which won its third straight match and host Middletown South on Wednesday before Friday’s conference tournament game.

Ernst Louisius scored both goals for Neptune (9-3-1), which lost for the first time in six games. Kevin O’Neill had 11 saves in between the pipes.

Marlboro 8, Lakewood 0

Junior Yasine Isa had two goals, senior Matt Barreira finished with a goal and three assists and junior Wyatt Oechsner tallied a goal and an assist as sixth-seeded Marlboro overpowered 27th-seeded Lakewood in Marlboro.

Marlboro will next host 22nd-seeded Toms River South in the second round on Friday.

Seniors Logan Simon and Miles Richardson, junior Ryan Cohen and sophomore Jake Dunphy had a goal apiece for Marlboro (5-3-2).

Lakewood fell to 3-5-2.

Rumson-Fair Haven 6, Jackson Memorial 1

Senior Alec Pentikis produced a hat trick and sophomore Ronan Hogg had two goals and an assist as seventh-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven stopped 26th-seeded Jackson Memorial in Rumson.

Rumson-Fair Haven will next play at home against 10th-seeded Middletown South in the second round on Friday.

Senior Matthew Cornette scored as well while junior Padraig Flynn had two assists for Rumson-Fair Haven (7-3-1).

Junior Peyton Collimore had a goal for Jackson Memorial (6-7-2).

Well. 19 Holmdel 3, Ranney 0

Sophomore Stepan Kapranov tallied all goals as third-seeded Holmdel, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, blanked 30th-seeded Ranney 3-0 in Holmdel.

Holmdel will next host 14th-seeded Wall in the second round on Friday.

Juniors David Weiner and Jaime Palmer and senior Colin Hynes each had an assist for Holmdel (11-1), which won its fifth straight match and earned its ninth shutout of the season so far.

Ranney fell to 6-5-1.

Wall 1, Ocean Township 0

Junior Boden Pepe scored the game’s lone goal with about five minutes left in the match as 14th-seeded Wall snuck past 19th-seeded Ocean Township 1-0 in Wall.

Wall (8-3-1), which won its fourth straight match, will next visit third-seeded Holmdel in the second round on Friday.

Ocean Township fell to 5-6-1.

Middletown South, 3 Lacey 2 OT

Freshman Luke Strada scored the winner in overtime to help lift 10th-seeded Middletown South past 23rd-seeded Lacey in Middletown.

Middletown South will next head to Rumson-Fair Haven in the second round on Friday.

Junior Shawn McCann had two goals for Middletown South (6-5-1) while senior Olli Muniz and junior Ray Anichino had an assist apiece.

Junior Connor Noon and senior Logan Gross each scored for Lacey (5-5-1).

Point Pleasant Boro 2, Manchester Township 0

John Witkowski and senior Brett Leschinski each had a goal to pace fifth-seeded Point Pleasant Boro to a 2-0 win over 28th-seeded Manchester Township in Point Pleasant Beach.

Point Pleasant Boro will next host 12th-seeded Long Branch in the second round on Friday.

Witkowski kicked things off early with a goal with 33:41 left in the first half after juking out a defender and burying the ball in the bottom right for Boro (9-1-2). John Ward headed towards goal about two minutes later but it hit the post. Leschinski closed out proceedings in the second half with about 17 minutes left after a scramble in the box and hit the ball off of a deflection.

Manchester Township fell to 10-4.

Manasquan 2, Manalapan 0

Sophomore Griffin Linstra and freshman Cruz Farkas each had a goal as 15th-seeded Manasquan got past 18th-seeded Manalapan 2-0 in Manasquan.

Manasquan will travel to second-seeded Howell for the second round on Friday.

Seniors Mike Flanagan and Aiden Sugrue had an assist apiece for Manasquan (8-4), which won its fourth straight match. Senior keeper Tyler Collinson finished with five saves.

Manalapan fell to 4-6-1.

Southern 3, Jackson Liberty 2

Senior Aidan Antonio scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half for what was the matchwinner as 16th-seeded Southern edged 17th-seeded Jackson Liberty in Manahawkin.

Southern (7-4), which has won seven of its last eight matches, will next visit top-seeded Christian Brothers in the second round on Friday.

Jackson Liberty fell to 7-3-2.

Colts Neck 6, Central Regional 4

Colts Neck, Seeded eighth, got past 25th-seeded Central Regional in a 10-goal thriller with a 6-4 win in Colts Neck.

Colts Neck (8-2-1), which won its third straight and five of its last six games, will next host 24th-seeded Toms River East in the second round on Friday.

Central Regional fell to 6-5.

