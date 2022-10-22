Shore Conference Soccer Saturday Scoreboard, Oct. 22

Shore Conference Tournament

At Memorial Field, Summerfield Elementary School, Neptune

Boys Championship

(1) CBA vs. (2) Howell, 6:30 p.m

Girls Championship

(1) Freehold Twp. vs. (6) Howell, 4 p.m

Boys Soccer Regular Season

Class A North

Middletown North at Manalapan, 10 a.m

Non-Division

Toms River East 4, Pinelands 0

Ryan Kozlej scored two goals and Tommy Renkin assisted three of his team’s four as the Raiders handled the Wildcats. Kajas Matazinskas and Davut Kansu each added a goal for Toms River East.

Ocean 1, Monmouth 0

Alexander Korolev headed in a corner kick by Jacob Gomez and the Spartans rode that goal to a shutout win over the Falcons.

Central 2, Lacey 1

Ryan DiCillo Assisted a goal by John Truhan, then scored one of his own on a free kick to spark the Golden Eagles to a win over the Lions. Matteo Pasqualichio scored the Lone Lacey goal.

Holmdel 3, Toms River North 0

Colin Hynes scored the first goal of the game in the second half off a pass from Stephan Kapranov, then returned the favor by assisting a Kapronov goal as the Hornets broke loose in the second half and beat the Mariners. Frankie Brusco later capped the scoring off a pass from Max Woodward.

Manasquan at Wall, 5 p.m

Non-Conference

Marlboro at Steinert, 1 p.m

Freehold Twp. at Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 2 p.m

Friday, Oct. 21

Non-Division

Monmouth 2, Manchester 0

Junior Anthony Cano scored two goals to pace the Falcons to a shutout win over the Hawks.

Neptune 7, Red Bank Catholic 2

Julian Lemus recorded a hat trick to highlight a win by the Scarlet Fliers over the Caseys. Ernst Louisius also scored a goal to go with two assists and both Kervins Lafortune and Aidan McAnee contributed a goal and an assist apiece for Neptune. Brian Quiroz accounted for the other Neptune goal.

Christian Condon and Dean Bolstad scored the two Red Bank Catholic goals.

St. Rose 1, Brick 0

James Vitale scored off a pass from Andrew Restiano in the 33rd minute and the Purple Roses hung on for a win over the Green Dragons.

Manalapan 1, Colts Neck 0

Junior Mike Pepe scored off a feed from freshman Ethan Lustig in the 20th minute and the Braves blanked the Cougars, with Jake Popper and Matteo Paolillo splitting the shutout in goal.

Raritan 3, Freehold Boro 1

Lupo Ryder scored three goals off assists from Lucas Hutnik as the Raritan duo powered the Rockets to a win over the Colonials. Ammar Danish scored the Freehold Boro goal, which cut the Colonials’ deficit to 2-1 in the 59th minute.

Non-Conference

Henry Hudson 5, Thomas Edison Charter 2

Dylan Gonzalez scored four goals and the Admiral sailed to a win over Thomas Edison Charter.

Orange 2, Lakewood 0