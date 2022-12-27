Shore Conference NJ boys’ basketball: 2022 holiday tournament schedule
The high school basketball season kicks into high gear at the Jersey Shore this week, as holiday tournaments take over the local scene.
This year’s action includes virtually every team from the area competing locally, with several state powers playing in the area as well.
Here’s a look at the schedule of games for the week:
MONDAY, DEC. 26
WOBM Christmas Classic
Jim Ruhnke Bracket – RWJ Barnabas Health Arena
(6) Marlboro 50, (3) Central 40
Tyler Spencer leads the Mustangs with 20 points, while Eric Lavin (16) and Michael Belcher (10) hit double figures for the defending champs.
(7) Toms River East 64, (2) St. John Vianney 62
Dylan Russell’s 16 points leads four Raiders in double figures.
(4) Brick Memorial 54, (5) Middletown South 52 OT
Brian Starrett scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs, unbeaten in four games,
(1) Manasquan 73, (8) Toms River South 36
Sophomore Darius Adams led Big Bue with 24, while Alex Konov hit for 12 and Ryan Frauenheim scored 10.
Steve Gepp Bracket – Toms River North gym
(6) Colts Neck 68, (3) Toms River North 58
(2) Freehold Twp. 52, (7) Donovan Catholic 49
Sohan Eletti leads the Patriots with 16 points, and Alex Frank chipped in with 14.
(4) Red Bank Catholic 59, (5) Manchester 48
After losing in last year’s final, the Caseys moved into the semifinals behind 24 points from junior Colin Cavanaugh.
(1) Jackson Memorial 57, (8) Wall 30
Seven triples by senior Keith Adame and Samir Padilla scored 20 to as the Jaguars improved to 4-1.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
Albert E. Martin Buc Holiday Classic
At Red Bank – quarterfinals
Ranney (3) vs. Notre Dame (6), 12:30 p.m
St. Rose (2) vs. Long Branch (7), 2 p.m
Sayreville (4) vs. Red Bank (5), 3:30 p.m
CBA (1) vs. Middletown North (8), 5 p.m
Husky Holiday Classic
At Matawan –quarterfinals
Old Bridge (4) vs. Matawan (5), 10 a.m
Seton Hall Prep (1) vs. Carteret (8), 11:45 a.m
St. Thomas Aquinas (2) vs. Manalapan (7), 1:30 p.m
Holmdel (3) vs. Hamilton West (6), 3:15 p.m
Score at the Shore Tournament
At Southern – quarterfinals
Lenape (2) vs. Pleasantville (7), Noon
Holy Spirit (3) vs. Southern (6), 1:45 p.m
Cedar Creek (4) vs. Howell (5), 3:30 p.m
Mainland (1) vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (8), 5:15 p.m
Bulldawg Classic – at Fort Monmouth
Raritan vs. Trenton Catholic, 5 p.m
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Barnegat, 7 p.m
WOBM Christmas Classic
Consolation
Jim Ruhnke Bracket – at Toms River North gym
(6) Marlboro vs. (7) TR East, Noon
(1) Manasquan vs. (4) Brick Memorial, 1:30 p.m
Steve Gepp Bracket – at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena
(2) Freehold Twp. vs. (6) Colts Neck, Noon
(1) Jackson Memorial vs. (4) Red Bank Catholic, 1:30 p.m
Holiday Jubilee
At Neptune – quarterfinals
Pioneer Academy vs. Ewing, 10:30 a.m
Lincoln vs. Allentown, 12:15 p.m
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
WOBM Christmas Classic
Basketball semifinals – at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena
4 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 8:30 p.m
Buc Classic
Semifinals
5 p.m.; 6:30 p.m
Consolation
2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m
Husky Holiday Classic
Semifinals
1:30 p.m.; 3:15 p.m
Consolation
10 am; 11:45 a.m
Score at the Shore Tournament
Semifinals
3:30 p.m.; 5:15 p.m
Consolation
Noon; 1:45 p.m
Neptune Holiday Jubilee
Semifinals
Patrick School vs. Pioneer/Ewing winner, 12:15 p.m
Neptune vs. Lincoln/Allentown winner, 2:30 p.m
Consolation
10:30 a.m
Titan Holiday Tournament
At Keansburg
Henry Hudson vs. South River, 11 a.m
Keansburg vs. South Amboy, 12:30 p.m
Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament
At Shore Regional
Lacey vs. Monmouth, 6 p.m
Point Beach at Shore, 8 p.m
Cole Young Memorial Tournament
At Point Boro
Jackson Liberty vs. Freehold Boro, 11 a.m
Point Boro vs. Brick, 1 p.m
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
WOBM Christmas Classic
Consolation
Jim Ruhnke Bracket
At RWJ Barnabas Health Arena
4:30 p.m
At Toms River North Gym
4:30 p.m
Steve Gepp Bracket
At RWJ Barnabas Health Arena
3 p.m
At Toms River North gym
3 p.m
Titan Holiday Classic
Championship
12:30 p.m
Third-Place Game
11 a.m
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
WOBM Christmas Classic
RWJ Barnabas Health Arena
Championship
Steve Gepp Bracket
7:30 p.m
Jim Ruhnke Bracket
9 p.m
Third-Place Games
Jim Ruhnke Bracket
10 a.m
Steve Gepp Bracket
11:30 p.m
Buc Classic
Championship
5:30 p.m
Third-Place Game
3:30 p.m
Fifth-Place Game
2 p.m
Seventh-Place Game
12:30 p.m
Husky Holiday Classic
Championship
3:15 p.m
Third-Place Game
1:30 p.m
Fifth-Place Game
11:45 a.m
Seventh-Place Game
10 a.m
Neptune Holiday Jubilee
Championship
2:30 p.m
Third-Place Game
12:45 p.m
Fifth-Place Game
11 a.m
Score at the Shore Tournament
At Southern
Championship
5:15 p.m
Third-Place Game
3:30 p.m
Fifth-Place Game
1:45 p.m
Seventh-Place Game
Noon
Bulldawg Classic
Raritan vs. Barnegat, 5 p.m
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Trenton Catholic, 7 p.m
Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament
Championship
8 p.m
Third-Place Game
6 p.m
Cole Young Memorial Tournament
Brick vs. Freehold Boro, 11 a.m
Point Boro vs. Jackson Liberty, 1 p.m