Shore Conference NJ boys’ basketball: 2022 holiday tournament schedule

The high school basketball season kicks into high gear at the Jersey Shore this week, as holiday tournaments take over the local scene.

This year’s action includes virtually every team from the area competing locally, with several state powers playing in the area as well.

Here’s a look at the schedule of games for the week:

Marlboro Jack Seidler goes up with a shot in the second half. Marlboro Boys Basketball vs Red Bank Catholic in WOBM Christmas Classic Final on December 30, 2021 in Toms River, NJ.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

WOBM Christmas Classic

Jim Ruhnke BracketRWJ Barnabas Health Arena

(6) Marlboro 50, (3) Central 40

Tyler Spencer leads the Mustangs with 20 points, while Eric Lavin (16) and Michael Belcher (10) hit double figures for the defending champs.

(7) Toms River East 64, (2) St. John Vianney 62

Dylan Russell’s 16 points leads four Raiders in double figures.

(4) Brick Memorial 54, (5) Middletown South 52 OT

Brian Starrett scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs, unbeaten in four games,

(1) Manasquan 73, (8) Toms River South 36

Sophomore Darius Adams led Big Bue with 24, while Alex Konov hit for 12 and Ryan Frauenheim scored 10.

Steve Gepp BracketToms River North gym

(6) Colts Neck 68, (3) Toms River North 58

(2) Freehold Twp. 52, (7) Donovan Catholic 49

Sohan Eletti leads the Patriots with 16 points, and Alex Frank chipped in with 14.

(4) Red Bank Catholic 59, (5) Manchester 48

After losing in last year’s final, the Caseys moved into the semifinals behind 24 points from junior Colin Cavanaugh.

