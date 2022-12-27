Shore Conference NJ boys’ basketball: 2022 holiday tournament schedule

The high school basketball season kicks into high gear at the Jersey Shore this week, as holiday tournaments take over the local scene.

This year’s action includes virtually every team from the area competing locally, with several state powers playing in the area as well.

Here’s a look at the schedule of games for the week:

MONDAY, DEC. 26

WOBM Christmas Classic

Jim Ruhnke Bracket – RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

(6) Marlboro 50, (3) Central 40

Tyler Spencer leads the Mustangs with 20 points, while Eric Lavin (16) and Michael Belcher (10) hit double figures for the defending champs.

(7) Toms River East 64, (2) St. John Vianney 62

Dylan Russell’s 16 points leads four Raiders in double figures.

(4) Brick Memorial 54, (5) Middletown South 52 OT

Brian Starrett scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs, unbeaten in four games,

(1) Manasquan 73, (8) Toms River South 36

Sophomore Darius Adams led Big Bue with 24, while Alex Konov hit for 12 and Ryan Frauenheim scored 10.

Steve Gepp Bracket – Toms River North gym

(6) Colts Neck 68, (3) Toms River North 58

(2) Freehold Twp. 52, (7) Donovan Catholic 49

Sohan Eletti leads the Patriots with 16 points, and Alex Frank chipped in with 14.

(4) Red Bank Catholic 59, (5) Manchester 48

After losing in last year’s final, the Caseys moved into the semifinals behind 24 points from junior Colin Cavanaugh.

(1) Jackson Memorial 57, (8) Wall 30

Seven triples by senior Keith Adame and Samir Padilla scored 20 to as the Jaguars improved to 4-1.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

Albert E. Martin Buc Holiday Classic

At Red Bank – quarterfinals

Ranney (3) vs. Notre Dame (6), 12:30 p.m

St. Rose (2) vs. Long Branch (7), 2 p.m

Sayreville (4) vs. Red Bank (5), 3:30 p.m

CBA (1) vs. Middletown North (8), 5 p.m

Husky Holiday Classic

At Matawan –quarterfinals

Old Bridge (4) vs. Matawan (5), 10 a.m

Seton Hall Prep (1) vs. Carteret (8), 11:45 a.m

St. Thomas Aquinas (2) vs. Manalapan (7), 1:30 p.m

Holmdel (3) vs. Hamilton West (6), 3:15 p.m

Score at the Shore Tournament

At Southern – quarterfinals

Lenape (2) vs. Pleasantville (7), Noon

Holy Spirit (3) vs. Southern (6), 1:45 p.m

Cedar Creek (4) vs. Howell (5), 3:30 p.m

Mainland (1) vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (8), 5:15 p.m

Bulldawg Classic – at Fort Monmouth

Raritan vs. Trenton Catholic, 5 p.m

Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Barnegat, 7 p.m

WOBM Christmas Classic

Consolation

Jim Ruhnke Bracket – at Toms River North gym

(6) Marlboro vs. (7) TR East, Noon

(1) Manasquan vs. (4) Brick Memorial, 1:30 p.m

Steve Gepp Bracket – at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

(2) Freehold Twp. vs. (6) Colts Neck, Noon

(1) Jackson Memorial vs. (4) Red Bank Catholic, 1:30 p.m

Holiday Jubilee

At Neptune – quarterfinals

Pioneer Academy vs. Ewing, 10:30 a.m

Lincoln vs. Allentown, 12:15 p.m

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

WOBM Christmas Classic

Basketball semifinals – at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

4 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 8:30 p.m

Buc Classic

Semifinals

5 p.m.; 6:30 p.m

Consolation

2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m

Husky Holiday Classic

Semifinals

1:30 p.m.; 3:15 p.m

Consolation

10 am; 11:45 a.m

Score at the Shore Tournament

Semifinals

3:30 p.m.; 5:15 p.m

Consolation

Noon; 1:45 p.m

Neptune Holiday Jubilee

Semifinals

Patrick School vs. Pioneer/Ewing winner, 12:15 p.m

Neptune vs. Lincoln/Allentown winner, 2:30 p.m

Consolation

10:30 a.m

Titan Holiday Tournament

At Keansburg

Henry Hudson vs. South River, 11 a.m

Keansburg vs. South Amboy, 12:30 p.m

Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament

At Shore Regional

Lacey vs. Monmouth, 6 p.m

Point Beach at Shore, 8 p.m

Cole Young Memorial Tournament

At Point Boro

Jackson Liberty vs. Freehold Boro, 11 a.m

Point Boro vs. Brick, 1 p.m

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

WOBM Christmas Classic

Consolation

Jim Ruhnke Bracket

At RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

4:30 p.m

At Toms River North Gym

4:30 p.m

Steve Gepp Bracket

At RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

3 p.m

At Toms River North gym

3 p.m

Titan Holiday Classic

Championship

12:30 p.m

Third-Place Game

11 a.m

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

WOBM Christmas Classic

RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

Championship

Steve Gepp Bracket

7:30 p.m

Jim Ruhnke Bracket

9 p.m

Third-Place Games

Jim Ruhnke Bracket

10 a.m

Steve Gepp Bracket

11:30 p.m

Buc Classic

Championship

5:30 p.m

Third-Place Game

3:30 p.m

Fifth-Place Game

2 p.m

Seventh-Place Game

12:30 p.m

Husky Holiday Classic

Championship

3:15 p.m

Third-Place Game

1:30 p.m

Fifth-Place Game

11:45 a.m

Seventh-Place Game

10 a.m

Neptune Holiday Jubilee

Championship

2:30 p.m

Third-Place Game

12:45 p.m

Fifth-Place Game

11 a.m

Score at the Shore Tournament

At Southern

Championship

5:15 p.m

Third-Place Game

3:30 p.m

Fifth-Place Game

1:45 p.m

Seventh-Place Game

Noon

Bulldawg Classic

Raritan vs. Barnegat, 5 p.m

Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Trenton Catholic, 7 p.m

Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament

Championship

8 p.m

Third-Place Game

6 p.m

Cole Young Memorial Tournament

Brick vs. Freehold Boro, 11 a.m

Point Boro vs. Jackson Liberty, 1 p.m