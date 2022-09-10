Shore Conference Boys Soccer Saturday Scoreboard, Sept. 10

Non-Division

Point Boro 8, Brick 3

Junior John Witkowski recorded a hat trick and his two Breakaway goals early in the second half blew open a close game as the Panthers (2-0) raced past the Green Dragons (0-2).

Witkowski headed in a pass from senior Alex Baginski in the 18th minute to tie the game at 1-1 after senior Jayson Nardone gave Brick a 1-0 lead with a penalty kick in the eighth.

Senior Jared Elliot then converted a penalty kick in the 20th minute and Assisted a goal by junior Owen Clearwaters in the 27th to send Point Boro to Halftime with a 3-1 advantage.

Nardone answered with his second goal to cut the Brick deficit to 3-2 in the 44th before Witkowski scored in both the 48th and 52nd minutes, with Elliot and Clearwaters picking up assists on the goals.

Senior Alex Corso then assisted a goal by junior Sean Cleveland and followed with one of his own in the 65th to stretch the lead to 7-2. After senior Carter Brino scored Brick’s third goal, sophomore Liam Shand capped the scoring in the 75th off an assist from Cleveland.

Well. 5 Holmdel 5, Freehold Boro 0

Junior David Weiner scored and Assisted a goal in the first half and sophomore Stephan Kapronov recorded a second-half hat trick to spark the Hornets (2-0) to a Rout of the Colonials (0-2).

Weiner converted a penalty kick to open the scoring, then found senior Aidan Hynes for a second Holmdel goal two minutes before halftime. Kapronov put the game away with a penalty kick and goals off assists from junior Luke Brand and senior Colin Hynes.

Well. 3 Freehold Twp. 5, No. 2 Rumson-Fair Haven 0

Senior Aidan Englander scored a goal in each half and the Patriots (1-1) hammered the Bulldogs (1-1) in a meeting between Defending NJSIAA Sectional champions, giving Coach Mike Tepedino his first career win as a head coach.

Englander got Freehold Township on the board in the 10th minute by finishing a Bouncing ball in the box that sophomore Mike Gorman knocked his way. Six minutes later, senior Kyle Chalfin rocketed a shot from the top of the 18-yard box that hit the bottom of the crossbar and crossed the goal-line for a 2-0 Patriots lead.

Senior Tim Bertscha then extended the Freehold Township lead to 3-0 in the 59th minute with a 12-yard strike from straight after lining up a cross from senior Kevin Kuriakose. Englander added his second goal in the 68th and an own goal in the 76th off a ball struck by sophomore Vincent Brandon capped the scoring.

Rumson nearly jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first minute, but senior goalkeeper Jack Goldsmith saved a dangerous strike by Rumson senior Antonio Santos off a cross from Classmate Alec Pentikis. The save was the first and biggest of four made by Goldsmith during his first shutout.

Howell 4, No. 9 Manasquan 0

Senior Nick Spisak Assisted a goal by sophomore Nick Turturro in the 10th minute, then ripped off a hat trick to pace the Rebels (2-0) to a resounding win over the Warriors (0-1).

Junior JP Candela found Spisak for the finish and a 2-0 lead in the 30th minute and Spisak converted a pass from senior RJ Eckelman Midway through the second half. Spisak capped the scoring in the 78th minute with a free kick for his third goal of the day and fourth in two games to open the season.

Spisak has either scored or assisted all six of Howell’s goals through the first two games of 2022. Senior goalkeeper Charlie Scanlon also picked up his second shutout.

Manchester 4, Ranney 2

Senior Muberaq Aderogba scored two goals and the Hawks (2-0) found the net three times in the second half to pull away with a win over the Panthers (0-2).

Junior Joey Kurak and sophomore Gabe Occhipinti each added a goal, while senior Diego Martinez added two assists for Manchester

Middletown North 3, Raritan 0

Senior Mike Colantino scored the first of his two goals eight seconds before Halftime off a pass from senior CJ Crolius and the Lions (1-1) blanked the Rockets (1-1) for their first win of the season.

Colantino and sophomore Ryan Barnao each added second-half goals, with sophomore Nick Dinella and junior Matt Silva adding an assist each for Middletown North.

Shore 2, No. 8 Toms River East 1st

St. John Vianney 2, Red Bank Catholic 1

Jackson Memorial 1, Jackson Liberty 1

Jackson Memorial senior Christian Abel and Jackson Liberty junior Jose Mayorga traded goals four minutes apart from one another during the middle of the first half and the Jaguars (1-0-1) and Lions (1-0-1) battled for 81 scoreless minutes the rest of the way to Settle in a draw — the first in the rivalry between the two Jackson schools.

Middletown South 1, Brick Memorial 0

St. Rose at No. 10 Wall, 7 p.m

Non-Conference

Manalapan 2, Franklin 1

Senior Anthony Sarkisov scored both the equalizer and the go-ahead goal as the Braves (2-0) rallied from an early deficit to top the Warriors (0-2).

After falling behind, 1-0, six minutes into the match, Manalapan pulled even in the 14th when sophomore Jon Luz earned a penalty inside the box on a takedown. Sarkisov was denied on his initial attempt, but followed his own shot and finished the rebound to tie the game, 1-1.

In the 22nd minute, Sarkisov took a free kick from 35 yards out on the left side and buried it to the far side netting for a 2-1 Manalapan lead.

St. Peter’s Prep 4, No. 6 Ocean 3

Andy Mayorga scored two goals and the Crusaders (2-0) won a back-and-forth match with the Spartans (1-1) in Secaucus.

Senior Stephen Aliaj, senior Jake Schwartz and sophomore Zach Sutton scored the three Ocean goals.

Barnegat 4, Absegami 0

Junior Julian Marfino scored his third goal in Barnegat’s first two games and freshman Leo Chamorro added a goal and an assist to help the Bengals (2-0) beat the Braves (0-2) for a second straight win to open the season.

Marfino scored off Chamorro’s assist in the 35th minute to open the scoring — a lead Barnegat would take into halftime. Senior goalkeeper Lucas Holland then came up with a penalty-kick save in the 47th to preserve the lead and senior Anthony Ryan finished a goal in the 51st to send the Bengals on their way.

Chamorro added his goal in the 56th off an assist from senior Jesse Hedlund and sophomore William Rollis capped the scoring in the 74th off a feed from Classmate Joe Ficorilli.

Well. 1 CBA 1, LaSalle (Pa.) 0

Junior Dylan Millevoi converted CBA’s first goal of the season in the 18th minute off a pass from senior Jack D’Eletto and the Colts (1-1) held on for the win over LaSalle to bounce back from Thursday’s opening-day, overtime loss to Marlboro.