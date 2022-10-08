Shore Conference Boys Soccer Saturday Scoreboard, Oct. 8

Class A South

Toms River East 3, Southern 1

Senior Kajus Matazinskas scored two goals and the Raiders topped the Rams to end Southern’s six-game winning streak and set up a championship-deciding Class A South finale against Toms River South on a date yet to be determined.

Sophomore Tommy Renkin scored the other Toms River East goal, with senior Ryan Kozlej, junior Sean Peck and junior Matt Moore each contributing assists for the Raiders, who can win a share of the Class A South Championship by beating Toms River South.

Class B North

Well. 9 Colts Neck 4, Ocean 1

Senior Jairo Chira scored in the third minute and assisted Colts Neck’s last goal in the 76th minute as the Cougars buried the Spartans to clinch the Outright Class B North division championship.

Chira scored off a feed from sophomore Kyle Moore 2:42 into the match and later set up Moore for the clincher with 4:27 left to play by sliding a cross from the right side to the front of the net for the finish and a 4 -1 lead.

Ocean tied the game in the 30th minute on a finish by senior Jake Schwartz off a throw-in by senior Dan Abrams. Colts Neck Struck right back, with senior Jeff DeCarvalho slamming an 18-yard shot from the side into the far left corner of the goal just 51 seconds after Schwartz’s goal.

Senior Nick Mavica gave Colts Neck some breathing room in the 70th by collecting a slip from sophomore Jake Gershon and converting a left-footed shot for a 3-1 Cougars lead.

Non-Division

Shore 1, No. 6 Point Boro 1

Freshman Cooper Attaway scored off a pass from Classmate Santino Scarponi for the equalizer in the 76th minute and the Blue Devils pulled out a draw against the Panthers.

Junior John Ward scored Point Boro’s lone goal, which came in the 61st minute to open the scoring.

Well. 5 Marlboro 2, Brick Memorial 2

Toms River South 1, Manalapan 0

Senior Justin Villamizer scored the game’s lone goal off a pass from senior Peter Johnson in the 53rd minute and the Indians upended the Braves.

Manasquan 2, No. 10 Middletown South 1st

Senior Matt Karolak headed in a corner kick from junior Lucas Farkas in the 79th minute and the Warriors rallied to knock off the Eagles. Senior Drew Perkins scored the tying goal for Manasquan by finishing an opportunity in the 31st.

Red Bank at Monmouth, 10 a.m

Non-Conference

West Essex at No. 3 Howell, 11 am

Monroe Soccer Classic

At Monroe High School

Jackson Memorial vs. North Brunswick, 1 p.m

Wall vs. South Brunswick, 2 p.m

Well. 2 Freehold Twp. vs. Old Bridge, 3 p.m

Well. 8 Toms River North vs. New Brunswick, 5 p.m

Well. 1 CBA vs. Monroe, 7 p.m

Postponements/Cancellations

Well. 7 Rumson-Fair Haven at Long Branch – PPD, TBA

Middletown North at Southern – PPD, TBA

Toms River East at Jackson Liberty – PPD, TBA