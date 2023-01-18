Shore Conference Boys Basketball Tuesday Scoreboard, Jan. 17

Class A North

Manalapan 58, Howell 52

Junior Zach Mangini scored a game-high 21 points and the Braves (8-6, 3-3) battled their way to a win over the Rebels (4-9, 0-5).

Junior Anthony Leger added 12 points for Manalapan, while junior Chris Meehan and senior Damien Padilla each scored 16 points to lead Howell.

Junior DJ Orloff also pitched in 15 points for the Rebels.

CBA 56, Marlboro 51

Senior Will Bradley scored 23 points and the Colts (7-6, 4-1) closed out the Mustangs (5-5, 2-2) to climb back over the .500 mark.

Junior Peter Noble added 14 points and sophomore Justin Fuerbacher added nine for CBA.

Senior Alex Frank scored 16 points and junior Steven Scimone pitched in 10 to lead Marlboro.

Class A Central

Long Branch 47, Freehold Boro 43

Well. 3 Raritan 65, Holmdel 64

Senior Billy Tigar scored 25 points on seven three-pointers and Classmate Jack O’Leary capped a 20-point game with a pair of clinching free throws as the Rockets (12-0, 6-0) remained unbeaten by edging the Hornets (6 -6, 4-3).

Seniors Mike Diller and Jack Coleman each added eight points for Raritan and Diller came up with a Steal with 11 seconds left and Raritan leading, 63-61, to set up a pair of free throws by O’Leary that put the game out of reach for Holmdel.

Juniors Ben Kipnis and Nick Seeloch each scored 23 points to lead Holmdel, with Kipnis knocking down five three-pointers.

St. John Vianney 63, Matawan 52

Sophomore Aiden Ur led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points and the Lancers (7-8, 4-3) completed a regular-season sweep of the Huskies (7-6, 2-4) to secure their third straight win.

Senior Connor Howard poured in 14 points, senior Jordan Winnik added 10 and junior Emanuel Domingo added nine for St. John Vianney.

Senior Colin Haluska led Matawan with 18 points and sophomore Amir Martinez added 11.

Class A South

Toms River North 64, No. 8 Brick Memorial 52

Junior Owen Baker scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Mariners (10-4, 4-2) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to upend the Mustangs (9-4, 3-3) on the road.

Junior Jeremiah Pruitt added 15 points, including nine during a 16-6 third quarter for Toms River North that launched the Mariners into the lead. Junior Garrett Dusheck also poured in 10 points in the win.

Senior Josh Michigan matched Baker with a game-high 22 points and Classmate Dorian Alston added 18 in the loss.

Well. 4 Southern 34, Toms River East 30

Senior Pat Gaffney and sophomore Justin Silva each scored nine points and the Rams (11-3, 6-0) clawed their way to a win over the Raiders (5-10, 1-5) to remain perfect in Class A South play.

Gaffney also grabbed seven rebounds and Classmate Max DiPietro added eight points for Southern.

Junior Jason McKelvey led Toms River East with 12 points.

Well. 5 Jackson Memorial 53, Toms River South 19

Senior Samir Padilla scored 12 points to lead a balanced overall Jackson Memorial effort that carried the Jaguars (10-3, 4-2) to a road win over the Indians (3-10, 0-6).

Senior Keith Adame added nine points, while senior Charlie Meglio and junior Shaun Hubbard each chipped in eight for Jackson Memorial.

Junior Kai Barckley led Toms River South with seven points.

Class B North

Middletown South 71, Red Bank Catholic 61

Seniors Pat Brown and Dylan Csik each put up a double-double and the Eagles (8-4, 4-2) rolled through the Caseys (7-7, 3-3) for their eighth straight win following an 0-4 start.

Brown finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Csik dished out 11 assists to go with his 11 points. Junior Will Nugent added 12 points and junior Owen Richter pitched in 11 for Middletown South.

Junior Tyler Burnham scored 22 points to lead Red Bank Catholic, while sophomore Ryan Prior added 15 and junior Pasquale Sabino went for 10 in the loss.

Red Bank 46, Middletown North 43

Senior Nick Valentino scored 20 points and the Bucs (7-6, 3-3) escaped with a win over the Lions (3-11, 0-6) when Middletown North’s potential game-tying three-pointer rimmed out as time expired.

Junior Braydon Kirkpatrick added 10 points for Red Bank, while junior Jason Quardt led Middletown North with 20 points to match Valentino.

Well. 10 Rumson-Fair Haven 67, No. 9 Colts Neck 53

Sophomore Luke Schorr scored 21 points and hit four three-pointers as the Bulldogs (9-3, 5-1) avenged a December loss to the Cougars (8-4, 3-3) in the B North rematch in Rumson.

Junior Sean Trinder poured in 15 points, senior Luke Mikolajczyk added 11 and sophomore Davey Carr scored nine for Rumson, which stormed out to a 33-16 lead by halftime.

Sophomore Vova Trotsko (18 points), senior Will Surdez (14) and junior Mike Belcher (13) combined for 45 of Colts Neck’s 53 points.

Class B Central

Keansburg 50, Henry Hudson 37

Senior Na’Sun Lee scored a game-high 21 points and the Titans (4-4, 2-3) rolled past the Admirals (6-8, 0-5), completing the season sweep of the regular-season series between the B Central foes.

Senior Jaheim Hill chipped in 15 points for Keansburg, while senior Jax Ross led Henry Hudson with 11 points.

Point Beach 60, Asbury Park 41

Junior John Coakley scored a game-high 18 points and the Garnet Gulls (8-4, 5-0) topped the Blue Bishops (2-5, 2-3) to keep a perfect Divisional record intact.

Senior Kevin Burns added 13 points, senior Kyle Kolans scored nine, and senior Stephen Seaman and freshman Jacob Edgecomb each netted eight for Point Beach.

Senior Davon Foster scored 15 points and Classmate Shaborn Goodman added 14 to lead Asbury Park.

Class B South

Manchester 62, Brick 38

Senior Evan Weiner scored a game-high 20 points and junior Josh Love poured in 19 to lead the Hawks (4-8, 3-3) over the Green Dragons (4-9, 2-4).

Senior Brandon Farber led Brick with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Central 58, Pinelands 17

Junior Miles Chevalier scored 20 points to go with six rebounds and the Golden Eagles (9-3, 6-0) coasted to a win over the Wildcats (2-12, 0-6) to maintain their perfect record in Class B South Divisional play.

Junior Jordan Barbot added 14 points and two steals, while senior John Truhan distributed four assists to go with his six points for Central.

Class C North

Well. 2 Manasquan 84, Ranney 73

Junior Ryan Frauenheim scored a career-high 33 points and led the Warriors (12-3, 5-1) to a win over the Panthers (6-7, 1-5) for the second time this season.

Frauneheim’s previous career-high of 29 points came in Manasquan’s December win at Ranney and on Tuesday night, the junior point guard also handed out three assists

Sophomore Darius Adams put up 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals, while senior Jack Dettlinger pitched in 10 points and five rebounds for Manasquan.

Senior Isaac Hester led Ranney with 27 points, extending his streak of 20-plus-point games to 13 to open the season.

Well. 6 Point Boro 33, Neptune 32

Senior Shane Ryan scored two go-ahead baskets late in the fourth quarter and junior Jake Venturoso scored a team-high 10 points and the Panthers (10-2, 4-2) gutted out a road win over the Scarlet Fliers (4-6 , 2-4) — their second one-point win over Neptune this season.

Ryan’s driving layup gave Point Boro the lead for good with two minutes left and a layup by senior Dan Coughlan extended the Point Boro lead to 33-30 with under 1:30 to go.

Senior Davionne Pearson scored a game-high 13 points to lead Neptune and converted a layup as he was fouled with 1:11 left. Pearson missed the potential tying free-throw, but Neptune had two more chances to take the lead thanks to missed front-ends of one-and-ones by Venturoso. Neptune tried three-point attempts on both possessions and could not convert.

Well. 1 St. Rose 68, Wall 29

Class C South

Ocean 61, Donovan Catholic 45

Sophomore Zayier Dean, sophomore Ron Richardson and senior Brandon Loughlin each turned in all-around performances with double-figure scoring and the Spartans (9-4, 4-2) topped the Griffins (4-6, 3-2).

Dean finished with a game-high 18 points and five assists, Loughlin posted 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks, and Richardson contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.

Senior Pete Farlekas scored 11 points and Classmate Brian Farrell added 10 to lead Donovan Catholic.

Monmouth 66, Jackson Liberty 37

Senior Ta’haj Wiggins scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Falcons (7-6, 4-1) rebounded from a three-game skid by beating the Lions (0-12, 0-6).

Seniors TJ Thomassen and Jake Bauer each added 11 points for Monmouth.

Non-Conference

Barnegat 66, East Brunswick Magnet 29

Junior Jamari Smith scored 14 points and the Bengals (4-9) coasted to a win over the Tigers. Sophomore Mason Krey added 11 points and Classmate Cole Toddings chipped in 10 for Barnegat.

Postponements

Class C South

Shore at Lakewood — PPD, TBA