Shore Conference Boys Basketball Thursday Scoreboard, Jan. 12

Class A North

CBA 51, Howell 44

Senior Will Bradley scored 15 points and the Colts (6-5, 3-1) ripped off eight straight points to turn a one-point deficit to a 48-41 late in the fourth quarter and top the Rebels (4-7, 0 -4) on the road.

Senior Joe White added 12 points, including a thunderous dunk during the eight-point CBA run, while sophomore Justin Fuerbacher also scored 11 points for the Colts.

Junior DJ Orloff scored a game-high 16 points and senior Damien Padilla pitched in 10 to lead Howell.

Marlboro 60, No. 4 Freehold Twp. 58

Senior Ryan Mendes led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points and the Mustangs (5-4, 2-1) went on the road and stunned the Patriots (8-2, 3-1) less than 24 hours after suffering their own gut-wrenching loss at Robbinsville.

Junior Brave Haugh and senior Alex Frank each added 12 points while Juniors Daniel Emasri and Steven Scimone each scored eight for Marlboro, which held a seven-point lead with under a minute to go.

Freehold Township scrambled to cut its deficit to one and had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but senior Malachi Harris fired a three-pointer that missed the mark as time expired.

Harris finished with 16 points and four assists, while Classmate Jayden Holmes-Cotter led Freehold Township with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Class A Central

Holmdel 62, Long Branch 52

Junior Ben Kipnis went off for 31 points on 10 three-pointers and the Hornets (6-4, 4-2) collected a road win over the Green Wave (2-10, 2-3).

Senior Amari Menter led Long Branch with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Senior Bruce Gooding added 15 points in the loss and Classmate Anubis Roman chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

Well. 5 Raritan 44, St. John Vianney 40

Senior Jack O’Leary scored 13 points, including the final four to seal a road win for the unbeaten Rockets (10-0, 5-0) over the Lancers (4-7, 3-3).

O’Leary scored the tiebreaking basket to make it 42-40 and hit a pair of free throws to put the game on ice.

Senior Jack Coleman added 10 points and Classmate Matt Agar pitched in eight for Raritan.

Senior Connor Howard led St. John Vianney with 16 points and junior Emanuel Domingo blocked six shots while handing out five assists on the other end of the floor.

Class B North

Middletown South 57, No. 6 Colts Neck 52

Senior Pat Brown scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the first half, added 11 rebounds and four steals, and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles (6-4, 3-2) close out a win over the Cougars (7-3, 3-2).

Junior Owen Richter added 10 points and six rebounds while senior Dylan Csik contributed six points, six assists and five steals for Middletown South, which outscored Colts Neck, 26-12, during the second quarter to take an eight-point lead at halftime.

Senior Will Surdez scored 16 points to lead Colts Neck, while junior Mike Belcher chipped in 13 and sophomore Vova Trotsko poured in 12 in the loss.

Rumson-Fair Haven 47, Middletown North 45

Sophomore Luke Schorr scored all 17 of his points in the first half and the Bulldogs (8-2, 4-1) held on to beat the Lions (3-9, 0-5) after taking a 13-point lead into the second half

Senior Luke Mikolajczak and junior Nick Rigby each added nine points for Rumson, which emerged from Thursday’s action with sole possession of first place in an unpredictable Class B North division.

Red Bank 46, No. 7 Red Bank Catholic 44

Senior Collin Teter hit the game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left and the Bucs (6-5, 2-3) avenged Saturday’s loss to the Caseys (6-6, 3-2) by topping their Rival in a Class B North Divisional game.

Teter finished with 14 points, with his final three coming on a shot from the top of the key that hit nothing but net after he missed a potential go-ahead three from the left corner 20 seconds earlier. Red Bank corralled the Offensive rebounds, took the lead on Teter’s three and held Red Bank Catholic on the final possession to secure the win and end a two-game skid.

Senior Nick Valentino led Red Bank with 18 points.

Class C North

Neptune 64, Ranney 59 (OT)

Senior Anthony Banks scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in overtime and the Scarlet Fliers (4-5, 2-3) continued their resurgence with a win over the Panthers (5-6, 1-4).

Banks hit a tiebreaking three-pointer to give Neptune the lead for good, 57-54, early in overtime and went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the extra session to seal the game for Neptune, which fell to No . 2 Manasquan, 51-45, Monday in a near-upset.

Senior CJ Argilagos also scored 15 points and Classmate Joseph Jordan contributed 11 for the Scarlet Fliers.

Senior Isaac Hester scored a game-high 25 points and junior Drew Buck added 23 to lead Ranney, which has dropped two straight after winning five in a row. Buck came up with a steal and a game-tying three-pointer with 50 seconds left to send the game into overtime, while Hester eclipsed 21 points for the 11th straight game to open the season.

Well. 1 St. Rose 30, No. 8 Point Boro 28

Sophomore Bryan Ebeling scored the go-ahead layup with just over a minute to go and the Purple Roses (11-0, 5-0) escaped Point Boro with their undefeated record intact after Surviving a scare from the Panthers (9-2, 3 -2).

Ebeling finished with 10 points and junior Matt Hodge scored five of his team-high 11 points in the last three minutes, during which St. Rose erased a 26-21 deficit. Hodge hit a corner three-pointer to cut St. Rose’s deficit to 26-24 and later scored on a putback to tie the game, 28-28, with 1:38 left.

Freshman Jayden Hodge pulled St. Rose even for the first time in the fourth quarter, 26-26, with a baseline floater before junior Jake Venturoso hit on a drive into the lane off the glass to lift Point Boro back into the lead with 1: 57 left.

Venturoso led Point Boro with a game-high 12 points and senior Stephen Mellett added six points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the loss.

Well. 2 Manasquan 60, Wall 16

Junior Ryan Frauenheim scored a game-high 10 points and the Warriors (9-3, 4-1) handled the Crimson Knights (0-11, 0-5) on Senior Night.

Senior Quinn Peters (seven rebounds), junior Alex Konov, senior Jack Dettlinger (three steals), senior Jhamier Howard (five rebounds) and senior Jake Heilos each pitched in six points for Manasquan.

Class C South

Shore 43, Ocean 42

Senior Liam Gajewski hit three free throws with no time on the clock and the Blue Devils (8-0, 3-0) stunned the Spartans (7-4, 3-2) in the final seconds to run their season-opening winning streak to eight games.

Ocean took a 42-38 lead on a floater by sophomore Zayier Dean, who finished with 14 points and scored Ocean’s last six of the game to seemingly put the Spartans on the cusp of a win with under a minute to go.

Junior Alex George led Shore with 19 points and hit a floater in the lane to cut the Ocean lead to 42-40 and the Blue Devils forced a turnover with 28 seconds to get the ball back.

Shore came up empty with a chance to tie or take the lead and fouled Dean with 5.3 seconds to send him to the line for a one-and-one. Dean missed the front-end and Shore quickly moved the ball up court to Gajewski, who pump-faked a defender into the air and was grabbed on the arm as he shot the ball with time expiring.

Gajewski then stepped to the line with both teams watching behind him and calmly sank all three free throws to end the game and set off a Blue Devils celebration. Gajewski finished with seven points and Classmate Donovan Hughes added nine for Shore.

Sophomore Ron Richardson led Ocean with 15 points.

Lakewood 55, Jackson Liberty 42

Junior Derrick Marsh scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half and the Piners (3-8, 1-4) erased an eight-point halftime deficit to run away with a road win over the Lions (0-11, 0-5).

Donovan Catholic 47, Monmouth 32

Senior Pete Farlekas scored a game-high 19 points and the Griffins (4-5, 3-1) handled the Falcons (6-5, 3-1) in Toms River.

Sophomore Ryan Jacobs, senior Brian Farrell and junior Matt Gerrity each pitched in six points to back up Farlekas in the Donovan Catholic win.

Senior Ta’haj Wiggins led Monmouth with 12 points and sophomore James Curley added nine in the loss.

Non-Division

Well. 10 Brick Memorial 58, Brick 38

Senior Jeremiah Crispin put up 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals to spark the Mustangs (9-2) to a win over the crosstown rival Green Dragons (4-7).

Josh Michigan added 12 points and fellow senior Brian Starrett chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals for Brick Memorial.

Senior Nick Verdesco and sophomore Jayden Johnson each scored 10 points to lead Brick.

Lacey 64, Toms River East 62

Senior Ryan Fitzgerald scored a career-high 17 points to lead four Lacey players in double-figure scoring in a narrow Lions (6-5) win over the Raiders (3-9).

Senior Chris Venturoso scored 15 points to go with seven rebounds, Classmate Troy Buxton contributed 12 and nine, and senior Dylan Hall pitched in 10 points, three assists and six steals for Lacey.

Senior Jacob Mathus led Toms River East with 21 points and six rebounds while Classmate Dylan Russell added 14 and seven. Junior Steve Scorsone also poured in 11 points in the loss.

Non-Conference

Henry Hudson 58, College Achieve Central 44

Senior Jax Ross scored 20 points and sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick added 17 to pace the Admirals (6-6) to a win over College Achieve Central Charter. Senior Luke Jaccodine also threw in 11 points for Henry Hudson.