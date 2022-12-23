Shore Conference Boys Basketball Thursday Scoreboard, Dec. 22

Class A Central

Holmdel 71, Freehold Boro 27

Junior Ben Kipnis made a push for a triple-double and settled for 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Hornets (2-1, 2-1) routed the Colonials (1-3, 0-2).

Juniors Nick Seeloch and Daxx Corneiro each added nine points for Holmdel, which outscored Freehold Boro, 43-10, in the second half after taking an 11-point lead into halftime.

Senior Mike Bisaha led Freehold Boro with 11 points, with sophomore teammate Brian Tassey pitching in nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Well. 7 St. John Vianney 61, Long Branch 19

Sophomore Aiden Ur outscored St. John Vianney’s opponent with a game-high 27 points as the Lancers (2-1, 2-1) coasted to a win over the Green Wave (1-3, 1-1). Senior Joe DeBlasio added eight points for St. John Vianney.

Senior Bruce Gooding led Long Branch with seven points.

Raritan 53, Matawan 45

Senior Jack O’Leary scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half and the Rockets (3-0, 2-0) erased a 14-point Halftime deficit to foil the Huskies (0-3, 0-2) .

Senior Jack Coleman also scored nine of his 12 points in the second half for Raritan, which outscored Matawan, 21-10, in the third quarter after trailing, 28-13, at halftime. Coleman connected on three three-pointers.

Sophomore Chauncey Brown led Matawan with a game-high 20 points to go with four assists, while senior Colin Haluska scored all 13 of his points in Matawan’s big first half.

Class A South

Southern 43, Toms River South 21

Junior Caden Schubiger scored a game-high 14 points and the Rams (3-0, 2-0) shut down the Indians (1-2, 0-2) for their third straight win to open the season.

Senior Tom Menegus added seven points and 11 rebounds for Southern, which held Toms River South to two points in the first quarter and seven in the first half.

Junior Rob Peirson led Toms River South with seven points.

Toms River North 51, No. 4 Jackson Memorial 42

Junior Owen Baker led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points and the Mariners (3-1, 1-1) turned up the defense in the fourth quarter to close out a win over the Jaguars (3-1, 1-1).

Junior Micah Ford pitched in nine points for Toms River North and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch, with the Mariners shooting 8-for-10 from the Charity stripe in the fourth quarter. Junior Tareq Council and sophomore Sherrod Nelson each contributed eight points in the win.

Senior Samir Padilla scored 12 points to lead Jackson Memorial, which held Toms River North to one point in the second quarter, but was outscored 18-7 in the fourth.

Class B North

Colts Neck 52, No. 10 Red Bank 41

Senior Will Surdez scored 19 points and the Cougars (3-0, 2-0) won their third straight game to open the season and second straight over a Shore-ranked opponent by upending the Bucs (2-1, 1-1).

Sophomore Volodymyr Trotsko added 13 points and senior Tyler Spencer chipped in nine for Colts Neck.

Junior Braydon Kirkpatrick led Red Bank with 16 points and senior Collin Teter poured in 10 in the loss, with Teter doing most of his damage by going 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

Red Bank Catholic 78, Middletown North 64

Junior Colin Cavanaugh scored a career-high 34 points behind eight three-pointers and the Caseys (2-2, 2-0) overpowered the Lions (1-3, 0-2) on the road.

After scoring 13 points in the first half, Cavanaugh went off for 13 points in the third quarter as RBC turned a 35-35 game at half into a 60-49 Caseys lead after three.

Sophomore Ryan Prior added 13 points for RBC while Classmate Sean Saxton added 11, including three three-pointers in the second quarter.

Senior Mac Colantino led five Middletown North players in double figures with 15 points. Sophomore Colin Byrne added 11 points, while sophomore Ryan Barnao and Juniors Jason Quardt and Luke Sheehan each scored 10 for the Lions.

Well. 6 Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Middletown South 54

Senior Mason Yablonski scored 18 points and hit four of Rumson’s 11 three-pointers as the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1) bounced back from a loss to Colts Neck on Tuesday by beating the Eagles (0-3, 0-2) at home.

Sophomore Davey Carr added 11 points on three threes and Classmate Luke Schorr chipped in 10 points for Rumson.

Senior Pat Brown and junior Owen Richter each scored 16 points to lead Middletown South.

Class B Central

Keyport 56, Keansburg 34

Junior Max Judson scored 19 points and the Red Raiders (2-1, 1-0) overwhelmed the Titans (2-1, 1-1) with a 20-1 first quarter and never looked back on their way to a rivalry win.

Junior Mike Nichols added 16 points and Classmate Mike Ford chipped in 10 for Keyport.

Senior Mike Alonso led Keansburg with 14 points.

Class B South

Brick 46, Barnegat 39

Senior Nick Verdesco scored a team-high 11 points and hit 4-of-4 free throws in the final minute to help the Green Dragons (2-2, 1-2) polish off a win over the Bengals (1-4, 0 -2).

Senior Alex Jenkoski and sophomore Jayden Johnson each added 10 points for Brick, with Jenkoski also grabbing seven rebounds.

Junior Jamari Smith led Barnegat with a game-high 14 points, while sophomores Mason Krey and Todd Muhammad each added eight in the loss.

Class C North

Well. 2 St. Rose 56, No. 1 Manasquan 48

Junior Matthew Hodge scored 20 points on 6-for-7 shooting from three-point range, grabbed seven rebounds and led the Purple Roses (4-0, 2-0) to their first win over the Warriors (2-2, 1- 1) in almost 12 years.

St. Rose led wire-to-wire against the preseason No. 1 team in the Shore Sports Network Top 10 thanks to a 10-for-17 performance from beyond the three-point line and 18-for-27 at the foul line.

Freshman Jayden Hodge scored 10 of his 11 points in the first half and sophomore Bryan Eberling scored nine of his 11 in the second half — including 8-for-8 from the free-throw line — for St. Rose, which last defeated Manasquan in February of 2011.

Sophomore Darius Adams led Manasquan with 17 points and eight rebounds, with junior Ryan Frauenheim adding 12 points and three assists and junior Alex Konov pouring in 10 points in the loss.

Class C South

Ocean 53, Jackson Liberty 44

Sophomore Zayier Dean scored 13 points and senior Brandon Loughlin scored all 12 of his in the first half to help the Spartans (3-1, 2-0) top the Lions (0-4, 0-2).

Sophomore Ron Richardson added 10 points and junior Keith Allen chipped in eight for Ocean.

Sophomore Jayson King scored a game-high 22 points and junior Dylan Teopaco poured in 15 to lead Jackson Liberty.

Monmouth 63, Lakewood 37

Senior Jake Bauer scored 12 points and junior Dan Kikta and freshman Jaylin Reeves each threw in eight to pace the Falcons (4-1, 2-0) to a win over the Piners (0-4, 0-2).

Non-Division

Howell 50, Pinelands 32

Junior DJ Orloff scored 19 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help lead the Rebels (1-2) to a road win over the Wildcats (1-4).

Junior Chris Meehan added 14 points and six rebounds, while senior Damien Padilla posted seven points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals for Howell.

Sophomore Ty Kline led Pinelands with 10 points.

Non-Conference

David Brearley 68, Henry Hudson 52

Sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick led three Henry Hudson players in double-figure scoring with 18 points, but the Admirals (2-2) could not overcome a game-high 28 points from Jack Zawacki in a loss to the Bears (1-2).

Senior Luke Jaccodine scored 14 points and senior Jax Ross added 12 for Henry Hudson.