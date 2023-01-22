Shore Conference Boys Basketball Saturday Scoreboard, Jan. 21

Jimmy V Showcase

At Central Regional

Toms River North 61, St. John Vianney 53

Senior Delani Hyde scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots to lead the Mariners (12-4) to a win over the Lancers (8-9).

Junior Owen Baker added 12 points and five assists, sophomore Sherrod Nelson poured in 11 points and both Micah Ford and Tareq Council scored eight points apiece.

Central 60, Donovan Catholic 26

Sophomore Jaycen Santucci scored a game-high 24 points in only three quarters and the Golden Eagles (11-3) cruised to a win over the Griffins (5-7).

Junior Miles Chevalier added 12 points and senior John Truhan connected on three three-pointers in an 11-point outing.

Sophomore Ryan Jacobs led Donovan Catholic with 14 points.

Rutgers Prep 72, Ranney 49

Jadin Collins came up just shy of a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals and the Argonauts (11-5) blew open a one-point game late in the third quarter to race past the Panthers (7 -8).

Ranney trailed, 44-43, with under two minutes to go in the third quarter before Rutgers Prep closed the game on a 28-6 run.

Well. 5 Jackson Memorial 44, Cherokee 28

Senior Respect Tyleek put up 16 points, eight assists and six steals to lead the Jaguars (12-4) to a win over the Chiefs (11-5) in a dominant defensive performance.

Junior Mehki Cherry added eight points, senior Charlie Meglio posted six points and 11 rebounds and senior Joe Antenucci contributed six points and eight rebounds for Jackson Memorial.

Egg Harbor 58, Holmdel 48

Freshman Jack Vallillo scored a team-high 18 points thanks to four three-pointers, but the Eagles (13-3) shut down Holmdel’s one-two junior punch of Ben Kipnis and Nick Seeloch (seven combined points) in a win over the Hornets (7-7).

DJ Germann led Egg Harbor with 22 points and Jamil Wilkins added 20 in the win.

Well. 10 Rumson-Fair Haven 52, No. 8 Brick Memorial 51

Senior Luke Mikolajczyk scored as time expired off a backdoor pass from junior Nick Rigby and the Bulldogs (10-4) prevailed in a tight game vs. the Mustangs (10-5) in thrilling fashion.

Non-Division

Jackson Liberty 53, Pinelands 31

Sophomore Jayson King led a balanced effort with 12 points and the Lions (1-13) beat the Wildcats (2-14) to earn their first win of the season.

Junior Dylan Caldeira added 11 points and sophomore Corey Hartnett pitched in 10 for Jackson Liberty.

Sophomore Ty Kline led Pinelands with 10 points.

Monmouth 39, Long Branch 35

Senior Ta’haj Wiggins scored 13 points and freshman Jaylin Reeves added 10 to lead the Falcons (9-6) over the Green Wave (3-13).

Marlboro 67, Red Bank Catholic 52

Senior Alex Frank scored 17 points and three other Marlboro players scored 15 to highlight a balanced Offensive game for the Mustangs (6-6) in a statement win over the Caseys (8-8).

Senior Sohan Eleti and Juniors Daniel Elmasri and Steven Scimone all scored 15 points for Marlboro, which ballooned its lead to 20 during the fourth quarter.

Junior Colin Cavanaugh scored 15 points, junior Tyler Burnham had 10 and junior Luke Iasparro poured in nine on three three-pointers to lead Red Bank Catholic.

Matawan 67, Red Bank 35

Senior Colin Haluska scored 22 points to go with six rebounds and the Huskies (8-7) hammered the Bucs (7-8).

Sophomore Chauncey Brown added 14 points and Classmate Jayden Elijah posted 11 points and eight rebounds for Matawan. Sophomore Amir Martinez scored just two points, but contributed seven assists and six steals in the win.

Aidan Lindie led Red Bank with nine points, while Nick Valentino and Jackson Ackerman each chipped in eight in the loss.

Well. 3 Raritan 34, Shore 31

Senior Jack O’Leary carried the Raritan offense with 19 points and eight rebounds as the Rockets (14-0) trimmed the Blue Devils (9-2) to run their season-opening winning streak to 14.

Senior Mike Diller pitched in eight rebounds and four steals to go with four points for Raritan.

Junior Alex George led Shore with nine points.

Slam Dunk Autism

At Toms River South

Ocean 57, Toms River East 54 (OT)

Senior Brandon Loughlin scored a game-high 20 points and the Spartans (11-4) outlasted the Raiders (4-12) in overtime.

Sophomore Ron Richardson added 15 points and Classmate Zayier Dean threw in 13 for Ocean.

Junior Steven Scorsone led Toms River East with 18 points and senior Jacob Mathus pitched in 11 in the loss.

Toms River South 83, Academy Charter 34

Junior Jordan Jones scored a game-high 19 points and Classmate Robert Peirson added 14 to lead the Indians (5-10) to a Rout of Academy Charter (5-6).

Anthony Lyons scored 19 points in the loss.

Non-Conference

Middletown South 58, Lincoln 34

Senior Pat Brown scored a game-high 25 points to go with six rebounds and the Eagles (10-4) coasted to their 10th straight win by topping the Lions (5-12) at Union City High School for an ALS benefit showcase.

Well. 9 Colts Neck 42, Old Bridge 38

Senior Will Surdez scored a game-high 18 points and the Cougars (10-4) rallied their way past the Knights (5-9) for their second win in a span of 24 hours. Colts Neck trailed by nine heading into the second half and won the second half, 28-15.

Roselle Catholic 77, No. 1 St. Rose 56

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako scored 27 points and the Lions accelerated past the Purple Roses (14-2) during the second half.

North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and also handed out six assists for Roselle Catholic, which turned a 46-39 lead in the middle of the third into an 18-point lead with an 11-0 run to close out the quarter.

Junior Matt Hodge led St. Rose with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks, while sophomore Bryan Ebeling scored all 11 of his points in the first half. Junior Gio Panzini also chipped in nine points on three three-pointers while adding seven rebounds and three blocks for the Purple Roses, who played without freshman Jayden Hodge (illness).

