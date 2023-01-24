Shore Conference Boys Basketball Monday Scoreboard, Jan. 23

Class A North

Freehold Twp. 74, Howell 40

Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Patriots (11-3, 4-2) cruised to a win over the Rebels (5-11, 0-6).

Senior Malachi Harris added 15 points, three assists and three steals, while junior Andrew Silverman (six points, four rebounds, three assists) and sophomore Nick Cardone (five points, five rebounds, five assists) each turned in well-rounded games for Freehold Township.

Junior DJ Orloff led Howell with 19 points.

Class A Central

St. John Vianney 53, Freehold Boro 40

Sophomore Aiden Ur led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points and the Lancers (9-9, 6-3) topped the Colonials (5-12, 0-8) to even up their record once again.

Junior Deon Jackson added nine points and senior Jordan Winnik pitched in seven for St. John Vianney, which built a 43-20 lead through three quarters.

Sophomore Brian Tassey and junior Christian DeGiso each scored nine points to lead Freehold Boro, with Tassey also adding six rebounds and four assists.

Raritan 45, Long Branch 38

Senior Jack O’Leary scored a game-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds and the Rockets (15-0, 8-0) topped the Green Wave (3-14, 3-5) to clinch the Outright Class A Central Championship for the first time in 11 years while also collecting their 15th straight win to open the season.

Senior Billy Tigar added 10 points and three steals while Classmate Mike Diller chipped in nine points and four steals for Raritan.

Class B North

Well. 4 Middletown South 58, Middletown North 53

Senior Matt Sliva scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the first half and the Eagles (11-4, 6-2) employed a balanced scoring effort to overcome the absence of leading scorer Pat Brown (ankle), beat the Crosstown Rival Lions (3-13, 0-8) for the second time this season, and extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Sliva also pitched in six rebounds, three assists and two steals, while junior Will Nugent chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds and sophomore Brady Hahn poured in 13 points on four three-pointers.

Senior Dylan Csik also contributed nine points, four rebounds and three assists for Middletown South.

Well. 6 Rumson-Fair Haven 63, Red Bank 56

Sophomore Luke Schorr scored a game-high 24 points with four three-pointers and the Bulldogs (11-4, 6-2) led wire-to-wire in a win over the Bucs (7-9, 3-5), completing a regular-season Sweep of the Ridge Road Rivalry series.

Senior Mason Yablonski added 11 points and junior Nick Rogby pitched in 11 for Rumson-Fair Haven, which kept pace with Middletown South for first place in the Class B North standings.

Senior Nick Valentino scored 17 points and junior Braydon Kirkpatrick poured in 16 to lead Red Bank. Senior Collin Teter also chipped in 10 in the loss.

Class B South

Lacey 61, Barnegat 50

Seniors Chris Venturoso and Ryan Fitzgerald each scored 17 points and the Lions (8-7, 6-1) rumbled to a road win over the Bengals (5-10, 3-4).

Venturoso also grabbed seven rebounds and Classmate Dylan Hall chipped in 14 points and nine assists for Lacey.

Junior Jamari Smith led Barnegat with a game-high 19 points, while sophomore Cole Toddings added 12 and Classmate Mason Krey scored 10 in the loss.

Class C North

Well. 10 Ranney 83, Wall 54

Senior Jahlil Bethea scored a game-high 25 points and the Panthers (8-8, 3-5) routed the Crimson Knights (1-13, 1-7) to climb back to .500.

Junior Drew Buck added 14 points, senior Isaac Hester poured in 12 and junior JT Cook contributed 10 for Ranney.

Senior Matt Eisenberg led Wall with 22 points and sophomore Tom Ekberg chipped in 12 in the loss.

Well. 2 St. Rose 44, Neptune 30

Senior Matt Hodge scored 14 points and the Purple Roses (15-2, 7-1) turned in another dominant defensive performance that carried them to a win over the Scarlet Fliers (5-8, 2-6).

Junior Gio Panzini added 10 points and freshman Jayden Hodge returned to score eight after missing Saturday’s loss at Roselle Catholic due to illness.

Sophomore James Atkins Jr. led Neptune with 12 points.

Well. 1 Manasquan 59, No. 5 Point Boro 47

Sophomore Darius Adams led four Manasquan players in double-figures with 16 points and also added seven rebounds and five assists as the Warriors (15-3, 7-1) held off the Panthers (10-4, 4-4) for their 10th straight win.

Junior Ryan Frauenheim added 14 points, senior Quinn Peters poured in 11 and senior Jack Dettlinger chipped in 10 for Manasquan. Peters scored all of his points in the first quarter and the Warriors built a 30-22 lead by halftime.

Senior Shane Ryan scored a game-high 17 points to lead Point Boro, while Seniors Noah Knauf and Ryan Mellett each pitched in nine in the loss.

Non-Division

Brick 47, Toms River South 35

Senior Brandon Farber scored 13 points and pulled in 12 rebounds to lead the Green Dragons (5-11) over the Indians (5-11).

Sophomore Jayden Johnson added 10 points and five assists while junior Sam Karavengles pitched in eight points off the bench for Brick.

Junior Robert Peirson scored 11 points and Classmate Kai Barckley added 10 to lead Toms River South.

Postponements

Non-Conference

Manalapan at Brick Memorial — PPD, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m

Sunday, Jan. 22

NJ Challenge

At Ramapo College

Manasquan 61, Rutgers Prep 51

Sophomore Darius Adams scored a game-high 21 points and the Warriors stormed back from an 18-8 first-quarter deficit to upend the Argonauts — their ninth straight win and third over a state-ranked opponent in the last five games.

Junior Ryan Frauenheim added 14 points and four assists, while senior Jack Dettlinger and sophomore Griffin Linstra each chipped in 11 points for Manasquan.