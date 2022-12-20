Shore Conference Boys Basketball Monday Scoreboard, Dec. 19

Class A Central

Long Branch 45, Freehold Boro 42

Senior Bruce Gooding scored 15 points while adding nine rebounds, four assists and five steals, leading the Green Wave (1-2, 1-0) to a win over the Colonials (1-2, 0-1).

Junior Peter Da’Cruz added 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks while senior Amari Menter contributed 10 points and four boards for Long Branch.

Sophomore Brian Tassey led Freehold Boro with 14 points and three assists. Junior Christian DiGiso added 13 points and three steals while senior Mike Bisaha chipped in 11 points for the Colonials.

Raritan 63, Holmdel 42

Senior Jack O’Leary scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets (2-0, 1-0) to a convincing win over the Hornets (1-1, 1-1).

Senior Billy Tigar poured in 16 points and senior Mike Diller chipped in 15 for Raritan. Junior Ben Kipnis led Holmdel with 11 points.

Class B North

Well. 10 Red Bank 57, Middletown North 55

Senior Collin Teter scored 18 points, including four three-pointers to follow up the eight he hit on opening night, and the Bucs (2-0, 1-0) held on to top the Lions (1-2, 0-1) on the road.

Sophomore Ryan Fisher poured in 12 points and junior Braydon Kirkpatrick netted 11 to help pace Red Bank.

Junior Jason Quardt scored 16 points on four three-pointers to lead the Middletown North scoring effort, while junior Luke Sheehan added 12 points and senior Mac Colantino chipped in nine in the loss.

Red Bank Catholic 55, Middletown South 52

Sophomore Ryan Prior scored a team-high 14 points and junior Colin Cavanaugh collected all 13 of his points in the third quarter to help the Caseys (1-2, 1-0) top the Eagles (0-2, 0-1).

Junior Tyler Burnham added 12 points and junior Pasquale Sabino chipped in eight for Red Bank Catholic.

Senior Pat Brown led Middletown South with 16 points, including 10 in the second quarter, and Classmate Dylan Csik added 14 in the loss.

Class B South

Lacey 48, Brick 33

Seniors Chris Venturoso and Dylan Hall each scored 16 points and the Lions (2-1, 2-0) topped the Green Dragons (1-1, 0-1) on the road.

Hall also pitched in five rebounds, five assists and three steals, while junior Logan Brash contributed eight points for Lacey.

Class C North

Well. 1 Manasquan 79, No. 8 Ranney 53

Junior Ryan Frauenheim scored 22 of his career-high 29 points in the second half and the Warriors (2-1, 1-0) rolled to a road win over the Panthers (0-2, 0-1).

Frauenheim connected on six three-pointers, scored 13 points during the third quarter and also dished out six assists in the win.

Sophomore Griffin Linstra also poured in a career-high 20 points to go with six rebounds, while Classmate Darius Adams pitched in 16 points and five rebounds. Senior Quinn Peters contributed eight points and seven rebounds as well for Manasquan.

Junior Drew Buck led Ranney with 22 points and senior Isaac Hester threw in 21 in the loss.

Well. 2 St. Rose 56, Wall 44

Freshman Jayden Hodge scored 23 points and junior Matt Hodge poured in 17 to carry the Purple Roses (3-0, 1-0) to a win over the Crimson Knights (0-3, 0-1) on the road.

Junior Andrew Romano added nine points on three three-pointers for St. Rose.

Sophomore Demitri Tu led Wall with 11 points, Classmate Tom Ekberg scored 10 and senior Joe Tvridik added nine in the loss.

Point Boro 30, Neptune 29

Senior Shane Ryan scored 17 of his team’s 30 points to carry the Offensive load for the game as the Panthers (2-0, 1-0) edged the Scarlet Fliers (1-1, 0-1) in a low-scoring struggle.

Senior Anthony Banks led Neptune with 12 points.

Non-Division

Monmouth 45, Keyport 36

Senior TJ Thomasson scored a game-high 19 points and the Falcons (2-1) outlasted the Red Raiders (1-1) on the road. Senior Ta’haj Wiggins added 12 points for Monmouth.

Sophomore Nas Hart led Keyport with 12 points while junior Max Judson poured in 10 in the loss.

Freehold Twp. 61, Barnegat 48

For the second straight game, senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter put up 26 points and 13 rebounds — this time leading the Patriots (3-0) to a road win over the Bengals (1-2).

Senior Malachi Harris added 12 points, four assists and three steals, while Classmate James McCarthy posted eight points, three assists and two steals for Freehold Township.

Junior Jamari Smith scored 14 points to lead Barnegat, which was within two points of Freehold Township at halftime before the Patriots went on an 11-3 run during the third quarter to open up a 10-point lead.

Sophomores Cole Toddings and Luke Tortorici each added nine points for Barnegat, with Tortorici hitting nine three-pointers.

Pinelands 54, Lakewood 51

Sophomore Ty Kline scored 19 points and hit the tiebreaking three-pointer with eight seconds left, giving the Wildcats (1-2) a win over the Piners (0-2).

Senior Mike Hall also added 18 points and seven rebounds for Pinelands.

Senior Derrick Marsh scored 17 points to lead Lakewood and both senior Keyon Tims and sophomore Ramel Anderson each added 11 in the loss.

Non-Conference

Henry Hudson 49, Thomas Edison Charter 18

Senior Jax Ross scored 16 points and sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick poured in 15 to help the Admirals (2-0) shut down Thomas Edison Charter (0-3).

Kreul Classic

Consolation

Calvary Christian 63, No. 3 CBA 47

Junior Peter Noble and sophomore Justin Fuerbacher each scored 15 points, but the Colts (0-2) dropped a second straight game at the Kreul Classic in Florida.