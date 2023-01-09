Shore Conference basketball teams making the biggest impact

The WOBM Christmas Classic provided an exciting tournament in the beginning of the high school basketball season in the Shore Conference and as games continue Rolling along here in January, there are many teams making big statements.

There were a lot of players and teams who caught fire and played well in the WOBM Christmas Classic and among them was the Jaguars of Jackson Memorial High School who won it all for the first time since 2011.

As we head through January though and games continue Rolling along, the Jags and the rest of the Shore Conference with teams like St. Rose, Manasquan, Freehold Township, Brick Memorial, Raritan, Colts Neck, Red Bank, CBA, Toms River North, and many others are making it known that they’re forced to be reckoned with here in 2023.

On the first edition of Shore Sports Talk with Vin Ebenau Sponsored by Shoreline Wealth Management on 94.3 The Point Sunday morning, which you can listen to every Sunday from 6-7 am, Matt Manley of the Shore Sports Network was my guest and we dove deep into what student-athletes and teams are doing well, who can make a deep run this season and into the postseason, and, who is Flying under the Radar and could end up surprising a lot of teams and all who follows Shore Conference boys basketball.

You can listen to the conversation I had with Matt Manley of the Shore Sports Network, who broke down all the teams and players in Shore Conference boys basketball standing out this season, right here, or on the Shore Sports Talk podcast that you can find on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Shore Sports Talk Conversation Part One:

Shore Sports Talk Conversation Part Two:

