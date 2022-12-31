Shore Conference Basketball Friday Scoreboard, Dec. 30

WOBM Christmas Classic

RWJ Barnabas Health Arena, Toms River

Championships

Steve Gepp Bracket

(2) Freehold Twp. 60, (1) Jackson Memorial 48

Senior Samir Padilla scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and the Jaguars ran away with the Gepp bracket Championship by beating the Patriots — Jackson Memorial’s first WOBM Christmas Classic Championship since 2011.

Jackson Memorial never trailed in the game, but Freehold Township stayed within striking distance through the early part of the second quarter. With Jackson Memorial up 44-41, the Jaguars ripped off eight unanswered points on a three-pointer by Padilla, a floater by Padilla and a three by senior Keith Adame. Freehold Township never got closer than nine points.

Adame finished with 19 points and earned all-tournament honors along with Padilla, who was named tournament MVP.

Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter led Freehold Township with 19 points, 20 rebounds and three blocked shots. Senior Malachi Harris also chipped in 10 points in the loss.

Jim Ruhnke Bracket

(1) Manasquan 84, (7) Toms River East 28

Sophomore Darius Adams threw down a highlight-reel dunk, scored 11 points in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 21 points to nab tournament MVP honors while leading the Warriors over the Raiders for their fourth WOBM Championship in the last eight years.

Adams also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists during his Championship performance.

Juniors Ryan Frauenheim (five assists) and Alex Konov chipped in 13 points each and senior Jake Heilos pitched in 10 points off the bench during the final 10 minutes. Frauenheim, Konov and sophomore Griffin Linstra (four points, seven rebounds, three assists each earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Senior Dylan Russell scored 13 points to lead Toms River East and earn first-team all-tournament honors.

Third-Place Games

Jim Ruhnke Bracket

(4) Brick Memorial 69, (6) Marlboro 58

Senior Josh Michigan scored a game-high 24 points and Brick Memorial stormed past the Mustangs behind a strong second-half performance.

Senior Dorian Alston netted 16 points and senior Brian Starrett hit four three-pointers in a 14-point performance for the Mustangs, who outscored Marlboro, 36-24, in the second half after trailing by one at the break.

Junior Steve Scimone hit four first-half three-pointers on the way to a team-high 16 points, while Classmate Brave Haugh chipped in 11 points to help pace Marlboro.

Steve Gepp Bracket

(6) Colts Neck 65, (4) Red Bank Catholic 52

Sophomore Volodymyr Trotsko scored a career-high 26 points while hitting six three-pointers and the Cougars marched to a win over the Caseys to close out a third-place finish at the WOBM Classic.

Senior Will Surdez added 15 points, while senior Tyler Spencer and junior Mike Belcher each chipped in nine for Colts Neck.

Junior Tyler Burnham led four Red Bank Catholic players in double-figure scoring with 14 points. Sophomore Ryan Prior contributed 11 points, while both junior Colin Cavanaugh and sophomore Sean Saxton poured in 10 points apiece in the loss.

Albert E. Martin Buc Holiday Classic

At Red Bank Regional

Championship

(2) St. Rose 47, (4) Red Bank 26

Junior Matt Hodge posted 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks to earn tournament MVP honors while leading the Purple Roses to a Buc Classic Championship over the host Bucs.

Freshman Jayden Hodge led St. Rose with 19 points and Matt Hodge also shut out Red Bank top scorer and all-tournament selection Collin Teter. Sophomore Bryan Ebeling did not score, but picked up an all-tournament selection after contributing eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for St. Rose.

Juniors Braydon Kirkpatrick and Jameson Ackerman each scored eight points for Red Bank.

Third-Place Game

(1) CBA 50, (6) Notre Dame 47

Senior Joe White scored a game-high 19 points and the Colts closed out a win over the Irish to take third place in the Buc Classic. Sophomore Justin Fuerbacher added nine points for CBA, including seven in the second half.

Fifth-Place Game

(3) Ranney 72, (8) Middletown North 53

Senior Isaac Hester scored a game-high 31 points, including the 1,000th of his high-school career, and the Panthers rolled to a win over the Lions to finish 2-1 at the Buc Classic.

Seventh-Place Game

(4) Sayreville 52, (7) Long Branch 41

Husky Holiday Classic

At Matawan

Championship

(2) St. Thomas Aquinas 52, (1) Seton Prep 44

Third-Place Game

(3) Holmdel 78, (4) Old Bridge 69

Junior Nick Seeloch poured in 28 points and Classmate Ben Kipnis went for 21 to lead the Hornets to a win over the Knights and a third-place finish at the Husky Classic.

Fifth-Place Game

(5) Matawan 46, (6) Hamilton West 45

Sophomore Chauncey Brown scored a game-high 18 points and Classmate Jayden Elijah posted a double-double while also scoring the game-winning layup with under two minutes to go as the Huskies topped the Hornets to pick up a fifth-place finish in the Husky Classic.

Elijah finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds, while senior Colin Haluska hauled in 14 rebounds to go with his five points for Matawan.

Seventh-Place Game

(7) Manalapan 64, (8) Carteret 38

Senior Jake Buchman scored a game-high 19 points and junior Anthony Leger scored all 15 of his points in the first half to lead the Braves to a win over the Ramblers to close out their stay at the Husky Classic.

Neptune Holiday Jubilee

Championship

Ewing 50, Allentown 39

Consolation

Neptune 56, Pioneer Academy 41

Senior Daniel Charles scored a team-high 14 points and the Scarlet Fliers won their Jubilee finale. Seniors Davionne Pierson and Anthony Banks each chipped in 11 points for Neptune.

Score at the Shore Tournament

At Southern

Championship

(2) Lenape 41, (1) Mainland 29

Third-Place Game

(5) Howell 53, (3) Holy Spirit 42

Juniors Chris Meehan and DJ Orloff each scored 14 points and the Rebels topped the Spartans to grab a third-place finish at the Score at the Shore Tournament. Senior Damien Padilla also added 11 points for Howell.

Fifth-Place Game

(8) West Windsor-Plainsboro South 48, (6) Southern 42

J-Hova Bradley, Kai Hanson and Ben Jaclin each scored 12 points to lead the Pirates over the Rams for a fifth-place finish in the Score at the Shore Tournament.

Seniors Tom Menegus and Pat Gaffney each scored eight points to lead Southern while junior Max DiPietro added seven points and five assists in the loss.

Seventh-Place Game

(4) Cedar Creek 66, (7) Pleasantville 61

Bulldawg Classic

At the Fort, Fort Monmouth

Raritan 45, Barnegat 32

Senior Billy Tigar scored a team-high 15 points and the Rockets topped the Bengals for their second win in as many games at the Bulldawg Classic.

Senior Jack O’Leary added 11 points, senior Mike Dill chipped in eight points and eight rebounds, and junior Alex Gargiulo also scored eight points for Raritan.

Junior Jamari Smith led Barnegat with a career-high 17 points.

Rumson-Fair Haven 35, Trenton Catholic 32

Sophomore Luke Schorr scored a game-high 16 points and the Bulldogs pulled out a win over the Iron Mikes to finish 2-0 in the rekindled Bulldawg Classic.

Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament

At Shore Regional

Championship

Shore 53, Lacey 45

Senior Liam Gajewski led a balanced effort with 16 points and the Blue Devils topped the Lions to win the Jack DuBois Tournament and extend their perfect start to the season to 5-0.

Junior Alex George added 14 points and senior Brett Sweeney contributed 13 points for Shore.

Junior Joe Miereles led Lacey with 12 points, while senior Troy Buxton added 11 and senior Chris Venturoso pitched in nine in the loss.

Third-Place Game

Point Beach 56, Monmouth 49

Senior Kyle Kolans scored 17 points and Classmate Kevin Burns added 15 to guide the Garnet Gulls to a third-place win over the Falcons.

Burns went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line as part of a 19-for-20 game for Point Beach as a team from the Charity stripe.

Cole Young Memorial Tournament

At Point Boro

Freehold Boro 53, Brick 44

Junior Sam Cranwell led a four-man scoring effort with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists and the Colonials topped the Green Dragons to finish the Cole Young Memorial Tournament 2-0.

Junior Christian DeGiso and senior Mike Bisaha each added 13 points and sophomore Brian Tassey chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists to round out the Freehold Boro scoring.

Senior Steven Novak scored 17 points and sophomore Jayden Johnson added 12 to lead Brick.

Point Boro 70, Jackson Liberty 39

Senior Shane Ryan scored 22 points and junior Jake Venturoso poured in 14 to lead the Panthers to a one-sided win over the Lions.

Ryan scored 10 of his 22 points during the third quarter, during which Point Boro blew the game open with a 25-5 run to make it 56-27. Senior Stephen Mellett also scored six of his eight points in the third.

Junior Dylan Caldeira led Jackson Liberty with 10 points and sophomore Jayson King added nine in the loss.

