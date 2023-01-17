Shocking Stat About LeBron James

It’s Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 140-132, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

LeBron James was brilliant, putting up 48 points, eight rebounds and nine assists (on 16/26 shooting from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range).

The four-time NBA Champion is now averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 34 games.

He is also shooting 51.1% from the field and has scored 35+ points in five out of his last seven games.

According to Bleacher Report, James has now scored 40+ points against every team in the NBA other than the Clippers.

Via Bleacher Report: “LeBron has now recorded a 40-point game against every NBA team except the Clippers…

He plays them next Tuesday 👀 “

According to StatMuse, James is averaging 23.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists against the Clippers in 12 games played for the Lakers.

Earlier this season, he had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of playing time (the Clippers won 114-101).

While James has been phenomenal this season, the Lakers are just 20-24 in their first 44 games.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference but only 1.5 games out of the eighth seed.

James is in his fifth season with the franchise (20th in the NBA), and they are coming off a season where they went 33-49 and missed the postseason.

The Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening (at home) against the Sacramento Kings.