Shocking Stat About LeBron James

It’s Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 140-132, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

LeBron James was brilliant, putting up 48 points, eight rebounds and nine assists (on 16/26 shooting from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range).

The four-time NBA Champion is now averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 34 games.

He is also shooting 51.1% from the field and has scored 35+ points in five out of his last seven games.

