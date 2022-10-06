Shocking salary gap: An NBA mascot earns three times the WNBA’s highest-paid player

Angel McCoughtry, a Minnesota Lynx player and a five-time WNBA All-Star, has shared a very critical tweet which comments on the 625,000 dollar salary of Rocky, the Denver Nuggets‘ NBA mascot.

Her tweet compared the 625,000 dollars a year that Rocky the Lion earns with the 228,094 dollars that the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasia three-time WNBA Winner and five-time Olympic gold medalist, earns as the highest paid player in the WNBA, along with Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) and Breanna Stewart (Phoenix Mercury).

“I can learn to be a mascot,” tweeted McCoughtrythe two-time WNBA leading scorer.

How much do WNBA players earn?

The lowest paid player in the WNBA is Kaela Davis with 1,607 dollars and eight players earn less than 10,000 dollars.

The average salary for a female WNBA player is 102,751 dollars while last season the average salary for an NBA player was around 8.5 million dollars.

The Lynx player also highlighted a tweet from Caroline Fitzgeraldfounder of Goals, in which she chastises the existing pay gap.

“The pay gap between mascots and elite athletes tells you everything you need to know about how the sports industry values ​​women,” she said.

Top 10 highest paid players in the WNBA

Jewell Loyd – 228,094 dollars Breanna Stewart – 228,094 dollars Diana Taurasi – 228,094 dollars Elena Delle Donne – 227,900 dollars Skylar Diggins-Smith – 227,900 dollars Brittney Griner – 227,900 dollars DeWanna Bonner – 227,900 dollars Natasha Howard – 221,450 dollars Tiffany Hayes – 215,000 dollars Chelsea Gray – 206,267 dollars

Top 10 highest paid players in the NBA