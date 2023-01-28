SHOCKING! $1 Billion Soccer Team Has No Money to Spend as $7.4 Billion Worth Owner Has Hit ‘Dead End’

Inter Milan is one of the best soccer teams in Europe. They have endured some of the best years and have gained legendary status in soccer. Besides winning major competitions, the club has had some of the best players and managers.

The likes of Ronaldo, Zanetti, Ibrahimovic, Cesar, and Eto’o, and legendary managers Mourinho and Trapattoni, have helped write the rich history. The club has enjoyed decent success after lifting more than 43 titles, including the three Champions League, 19 league titles, and eight Italian cups.

They completed an unprecedented treble in 2010 under Mourinho, which was the first treble in the history of Italy.

Italian soccer Giants face cul-de-sac

Even today, Inter is known as an elite club among other soccer clubs. Their most recent triumph came earlier this month, after winning the Milan Derby in the Italian Super Cup. La Beneamata thrashed their rivals 3-0, thus lifting the Trophy in style.

There is still hope for domestic success, however, financially, the club is in a terrible position. Moreover, it has come to an extent that the club has no money to spend even a penny on transfers.

As said by Inter’s independent news entity, the club owners don’t have any money to invest in players. This is quite alarming for fans as the hopes to win the silverware have already diminished on their own.

It’s shocking to hear such news as the club’s owners, Suning, a Chinese retailer, have a net worth of more than $7.4 billion. Yet, they have hit a dead end on transfer funds.

Club in financial Turmoil

It is terrible for a club with such a rich history and a wider fanbase to hear this kind of startling news. The club already has a financial burden and is in a good amount of debt.

Perhaps this is the reason why the club has been looking for cheaper alternatives in the transfer market. Moreover, this isn’t the end of bad news for Biscione.

Inter are set to face a major setback if they also fail to qualify for the Champions League this season. The Nerazzurri have to raise $500 million over the next five years to avoid financial collapse.

The club recently signed a $415 million bond in order to pay off earlier debts, but it hasn’t been put to much use.

It’s sad to see a club with such a prosperous history struggling financially. Nevertheless, we hope things get better for the Nerazzurri, who’ll be looking to get their financial books in order.