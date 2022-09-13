Shingleton applying final touches to GCA volleyball career

The three senior starters on Greenwood Christian’s volleyball team are taking instruction from their third coach in four years.

Outside hitter Olivia Shingleton, the Lone Captain on a Cougars Squad that holds a 4-5 record Entering Friday’s home match against International, admits this sort of leadership turnstile hasn’t been easy.

“It’s definitely difficult because of new coaching styles, but I feel it makes the girls on the team closer,” said the 5-foot-7 Shingleton. “Definitely the seniors, and the Juniors as well.

“It keeps us on our toes, but overall, volleyball is generally the same.”

Shingleton has been something of a constant on the volleyball court for GCA. She entered her final prep season with career totals of 250 kills, 318 digs and 159 service aces.

It remains unknown whether the weeks ahead are going to represent Shingleton’s final go-round in competitive volleyball.

Certainly Talented enough to play at the Division II, III or NAIA levels, she is currently leaning instead towards focusing on Missionary work. Shingleton’s career choice was and is inspired by a month-long stay in Durban, South Africa, with an aunt and uncle (both missionaries) when she was 12.

“Doing volleyball, I think it would be hard to go on mission trips and things like that,” Shingleton said. “I’m still deciding if I should go and live somewhere or stay here and then go on mission trips periodically.”

Former Grace College volleyball player Grace Woolsey, a Fort Wayne native who was a middle hitter for the Lancers from 2013-16, is in her first season as the Greenwood Christian coach.

She appreciates Shingleton’s efforts, both in terms of on-court execution and an ability to lead. Middle hitter Lindsay Hagist and outside hitter Mara Beumer are the other two Seniors in the Cougars’ starting lineup.

“Olivia is probably one of the most resilient and tough players I’ve ever seen,” Woolsey said. “She definitely has a good vertical leap, and is able to be aggressive against individuals who are taller than her on the block.

“You see Olivia get excited on the court, and the other girls get excited. If Olivia’s not excited, they’re a little bit iffy. She has a lot of influence, and the other girls really respect and love her. She is very impressive on the court, and as a person in general.”

This being Shingleton’s final season at GCA, she’s taking nothing for granted as the Cougars go for a Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference championship. The Cougars won their first two league contests.

“Overall, I’m proud of how I’ve performed in the matches,” Shingleton said. “Definitely, my mental game has improved, and I think I’m good at staying level-headed and doing the things I have to do.

“I do like being a Captain by myself. Leadership is one of the things I really enjoy. I’ve grown into it, and feel I have a good handle on it.”