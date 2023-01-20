SHINE showcases art instructors, art students – The Suffolk News-Herald

SHINE showcases art instructors, art students Published 6:50 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

A new art exhibition at the Suffolk Center called “SHINE,” featuring art instructors and their students is open and runs through Feb. 11.

Throughout the year Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts offers a variety of art classes in pottery, painting, photography, basket weaving, writing, jewelry making, singing, hula, yoga and more. This exhibit, SHINE, highlights the work completed by students in the visual arts classes along with that of their instructors.

SHINE art exhibition artists include:

From Suffolk: Elizabeth Blanchard, Rachall Brinkley, Regina DeVal, Rhona Dawson, Barbara Anne Harris, Gordon Jones, Lisa Morrison, Phyllis Quire, Jeanice Sadler, Karen Sallaz and Hanna Zadorozhnia

From Chesapeake: Sandy West

From Ivor: Joy Branch

From Virginia Beach: Bonnie Kaczmarczyk

From Windsor: Darlene Keyt | Windsor, VA

The SHINE exhibition is free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 am-4 pm, in the Suffolk Center’s award-winning art galleries. Group Tours are available upon request. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is located in the heart of historic downtown at 110 West Finney Ave.

For more information please call 757-923-0003 or visit SuffolkCetner.org.