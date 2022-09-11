Shin Ace Highlights Women’s Golf’s Sixth-Place Finish at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The University of Pennsylvania Women’s golf team took sixth place out of 15 teams at the Yale Fall Intercollegiate. Playing in its first tournament of the 2022-23 season, the Quakers improved their team score in each round—295 first round, 294 second round, 288 third round—to finish at 25-over-par 877 for the weekend.

Harvard won the team title, shooting 848 to beat second-place Maryland by four strokes. The other Ivy team in the field, host Yale, was just ahead of Penn in fifth place, shooting 874.

Final Results

Freshman Julie Shin made quite an impression in her first collegiate tournament. She shot a 3-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round—highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 ninth—and finished the weekend at 1-under-par 212. That left her among three Golfers who tied for fourth place in a field of 81 women who completed the tournament. Shin finished third in the field in par-5 scoring, at 5-under-par, and had the only two Eagles in the entire tournament including her ace.

Sophomore Natalie Cao shot a pair of 74s on Saturday and then carded an even-par 71 on Sunday to end the weekend at 219 and tied for 16th overall. In her first collegiate tournament, freshman Bridget O’Keefe shot a final-round 72 and scored in all three rounds to tie for 31st at 223. Susan Xiao (230) and Selina Li (232) rounded out Penn’s lineup at Yale.

Maryland’s Patricie Mackova won individual medalist honors over the 54-hole event. She shot 70-68-67 to finish the weekend at 8-under-par 205. That left her three strokes ahead of Harvard’s Meiyi Yan.

Up Next

Penn is back in action in two weeks, competing at the Princeton Invitational on September 24-25.

