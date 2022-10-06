Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability

WEST FARGO, ND (Valley News Live) – The West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team’s senior Captain released a personal statement today about their recent mandatory forfeiture of all games, including the state tournament.

The player, Connor Anderson, says the team is incredibly saddened and disappointed over the result of their season.

He says they’ve had meetings with their Athletic administrators to talk about the repercussions of the situation.

Anderson says they were told the mistake lies with the administration, not with the coaching staff or players.

But he says this hurts the team even more that a public statement hasn’t been made from the school.

Anderson says in part:

“The responsibility for this situation was taken behind closed doors, not in the public eye. As well as this, our Athletic administrators declared this as a system error both in the district press conference and during our parent meeting. Blaming the situation as a “system error” shows this issue clearly lies with the Athletic administration and the lack of responsibility they chose to take to the public. These faulty systems were made by individuals at the West Fargo Public Schools district office and can be changed by them.”

The player also says a similar situation occurred last year within their soccer program, but it was noticed early in the season, so the punishment was not as severe.

He adds the Athletic administration didn’t take the precedent to create a change, and the soccer program is paying the price.

Anderson calls for other coaches and Athletic administrators in North Dakota to put in the extra effort and check all requirements for player eligibility.

The email reads in part:

“The West Fargo Public School District preaches accountability, and if the district administration chooses not to hold their administrators accountable, it will set the standard that the district is complacent with its decisions revolving around Athletic events.”

