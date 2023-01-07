‘She’s the One’: Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Once Detailed His First Interaction With Wife Barbara in a Unique Letter to Himself

Jack Nicklaus has been in the news for more than just his tournament victories. The golf legend has often been in interviews that have put him in the fans’ eyes for a long time.

However, in 2019, Nicklaus did something very rare, yet very special. The golf star wrote a letter to his younger self, and in the letter, he mentioned details about how he met his wife Barbara for the first time.

Jack Nicklaus detailed his first meeting with his wife in a special way

The Players Tribune once got Jack Nicklaus to do something no one could have imagined. After having a beautiful golfing career, Nicklaus once wrote a letter to his younger self. And it was worth a read for all golf fans. The player mentioned all his struggles, his time with his father, and much more. And among these details was the story of how he met his wife Barbara for the first time.

Nicklaus wrote about the time when he entered The Ohio State University. And according to him, it was one of his “life-long dreams”. But little did his fans know that it didn’t take him long to find his soulmate. In his infamous letter to himself, Nicklaus wrote, “…during your first week on campus, you’ll meet an angel.”

Golf pro Jack Nicklaus right, with his wife Barbara left, at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, April 1972.

Nicklaus mentioned how he saw Barbara for the first time with his friend Mary in college. “Outside Mendenhall Lab, right near Hagerty Drive, you’ll see your friend, Mary, with a new pal of hers, Barbara,” they wrote. The golfer also explained how he walked her down to her next class, just to spend some time around her. And that’s when they knew, “she’s special”.

But what next? Nicklaus, being the Brave gentleman he was, decided to call Barbara the same night. However, she decided to play it cool in front of him as, according to him, she always does. But to his surprise, she said, “Well, I MIGHT have some free time in a few weeks.”

In no time, Nicklaus and Barbara were out on a “wonderful date”and that’s when they finally understood that “she’s the one”. Nicklaus has been married to his wife for almost 60 years now. And the two still find themselves the best match for each other!

