Sherwood Named Lee’s Communication Arts Alum Of The Year

Dr. Laura Sherwood holding her Communication Arts Alumna of the Year award

Dr. Laura Sherwood was honored as Lee University’s Department of Communication Arts Alumna of the Year during the school’s 2022 Homecoming festivities.

Dr. Sherwood graduated Lee in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with a pre-med emphasis and a Bachelor of Arts in theater. A Chattanooga native, Dr. Sherwood went on to Graduate from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and became a medical fellow through Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics.

In 2020, she was board certified in family medicine and completed a Fellowship in Obstetrics in June of this year. She is currently preparing to serve Overseas in Togo, West Africa.

“Laura was an excellent student while at Lee, juggling two challenging majors and then went on to achieve her goal of becoming a doctor,” said Dr. Christine Williams, chair of the Department of Communication Arts. “She is now on the way towards her major goal—to take her medical expertise onto the mission field in Africa. All of this distinguishes her as an outstanding alum.”

While at Lee, Dr. Sherwood was a member of the Lee University Symphonic Band and provided medical aid on a trip to Guatemala.

“Laura is an excellent example of a Lee Graduate and was a clear choice for our award this year,” said Dr. Williams. “She exhibited her strength of character, talent, skill and fortitude while at Lee and continues to do so in her career today.”

Dr. Sherwood was presented with this award at the Department of Communication Arts breakfast.