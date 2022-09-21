Sheridan wins at Senior Night – Hamilton County Reporter

The Sheridan volleyball team won its Senior Night match on Tuesday, beating Indiana School for the Deaf in a 25-10, 25-23, 25-20 sweep at Hobbs Hall.

The Blackhawks senior players led the way in aces: Payton Warren served four aces, followed by Jacquellynne Bates with three and Lexi Lewin with two. Senior Senne IJzer put down nine kills, with Warren hitting six. Claudia Headlee had five kills and Lewin hit three. Nova Cross dished out 20 assists.

On defense, Bates collected 14 digs, Meredith Krupp and Cross both had nine, followed by Warren with seven and IJzer with six. Cross made a Solo block, while Warren and Shelby Eaton each had two block assists.

ISD beat Sheridan earlier in the season at a tournament, so the ‘Hawks wanted to turn the tables in this match.

“I think all around, everybody played really well,” said Sheridan Coach Melissa Jump. The Coach said “our hitters all did really well,” and that the team’s passing and defense were “really good.”

The Blackhawks are 5-14 and play at Lapel on Thursday.

“It should be a pretty good match for us,” said Jump. “Pretty evenly matched.”

***

Carmel swept North Central 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 on Tuesday.

The Greyhounds are 14-7 host Noblesville tonight.