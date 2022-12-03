Sheridan soccer players represent state | Local Sports

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming 307 Under-16 soccer team played a tournament in the City of Lights.

The U16 team from the Wyoming Soccer Association includes children from all over the Cowboy state. There are four players who attend Sheridan High School: Bryce Child, Breck Reed, Beck Haswell and Evan Ballew. Child and Reed were able to play in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic tournament Nov. 25-26.

Justin Hunter is a Reporter at The Sheridan Press.

