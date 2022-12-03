Sheridan soccer players represent state | Local Sports
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming 307 Under-16 soccer team played a tournament in the City of Lights.
The U16 team from the Wyoming Soccer Association includes children from all over the Cowboy state. There are four players who attend Sheridan High School: Bryce Child, Breck Reed, Beck Haswell and Evan Ballew. Child and Reed were able to play in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic tournament Nov. 25-26.
There is a lot of travel involved playing for the Wyoming 307. The team only practices a handful of times a year due to the long distances that would need to be traveled. The team tries to practice in an indoor facility at the University of Wyoming, but only so many can make the trip.
Wyoming 307 played four games in Vegas. They won one, lost one and tied twice. They played the 10th ranked team in the country and finished the game 0-0 against the team from Las Vegas.
Reed started playing soccer at the age of 3. He also juggles football and basketball with his time playing soccer with 307 as well as the Wyoming Olympic Development Program soccer team. Reed said he especially enjoys the games that include out-of-state travel. Tryouts are needed to make both the Wyoming 307 and Wyoming ODP, but according to Reed, the tryout process is a bit more strict for the latter. Reed and Child play for the Wyoming ODP.
“It’s definitely fun with the team,” Reed said. “But it’s also good to see all these other challenging teams that practice year round with the right weather. And with the right weather comes Tougher teams, because it’s their main sport or even their only sport, especially down in Las Vegas.”
Reed said his favorite thing about playing for the 307 is the competition involved.
“When it comes to Wyoming 307 It’s all the best players across the state,” Reed said. “You definitely become better from playing with those guys. And they challenge you a lot more. And playing against good teams from across the country is a lot of fun.”
Child was the only Sheridan representation in Las Vegas. Head Coach Josh Saltsgaver from Riverton said Child offers a little bit of everything.
“He’s a great kid, great teammate, everybody, you know, all of his teammates have his respect,” Saltsgaver said. “These kids are also rivals at the same time. So they’re playing against each other throughout the year, but they put that aside. They’re really great with each other, Bryce especially. He’s quite the character. And all the boys really like him. He’s really talented. He’s a great utility player. I can put him anywhere. And they just perform.”
Saltsgaver said Reed is a great defender and adds a lot to the team.
“Breck is usually one of my outside defensive backs or outside back he’s just a fierce defender. The kid is fantastic. I can’t remember a time where he ever got beat on defense. He’s just a phenomenal player and great teammate. Always mentally strong. He always does really good for the team and the other kids like being around him.”
Haswell is a sizable goal keeper and also plays the field at times.
“We haven’t seen him in goal yet at a 307 tournament, since he hasn’t attended one yet. But I’ve heard good things.” Saltsgaver said. “This summer was his first time trying out so I haven’t seen a lot of him but he’s a really funny kid and enjoyable to be around.”
Ballew recently moved to Sheridan from Illinois.
“(Ballew) is a very smart player. He doesn’t do anything flashy, but he works hard on the field and is a pretty technical player. He’s great at moving the ball around in the midfield.”
Reed expressed that anyone looking to improve soccer skills should try out for Wyoming 307 and Wyoming ODP this summer.
“It makes you better,” Reed said. “I think if you want to get better, definitely try out for the 307 and ODP team, whether you make it or not, the tryouts will definitely help you.”
Justin Hunter is a Reporter at The Sheridan Press.
