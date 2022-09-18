Sheridan Girls Golf Finish 2022 Season As State Runners-Up; Boys 6th; TR Girls 3rd; Boys 4th – Sheridan Media

Sheridan County High School Golfers returned from the state meet in Rock Springs and Wright with one individual state champion, one individual runner-up, one in 3rd, one in 4th and one state runner-up trophy.

All-State Honors: A golfer gets all-state honors if he/she finishes in the top 10.

4A at Rock Springs:

Brock Owings of Sheridan finished tied for 1st, but lost in a playoff.

The Sheridan boys placed 6th overall.

For the 2nd time in 3 years, Samantha Spielman of Sheridan is the 4A Girls Individual State Champ, winning by 4 strokes.

She finishes her high school career with 2 individual state championships and 2 state runner-up finishes.

The Sheridan girls placed 2nd overall.

2A at Wright:

Braxton Tremain of Tongue River placed 4th, and was 6 strokes behind the leader.

The TR boys placed 4th as a team.

Anna Keller of Tongue River placed 3rd, to help the TR girls to a 3rd place finish.

