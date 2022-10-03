Sherdog’s Official Mixed Martial Arts Rankings

John Brannigan/Sherdog.com illustration

Xiaonan Yan got back on track Saturday, although it remains to be seen if she did enough to inch towards a strawweight title shot.

In the five-round main event of UFC Fight Night 211 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, “Fury” edged out Mackenzie Dern by majority decision. The razor-close win snaps a two-fight losing streak for Yan, the first of her career, and leaves her at sixth in Sherdog’s strawweight rankings, very much in the thick of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 115-pound contender pool. Dern, who came in holding the No. 8 spot, loses no ground after a spirited performance that was enough to convince one judge to rule the fight draw, and left fans and media observers profoundly divided.

The highest-ranked fighter in action last week performed in front of a much larger audience, however, as Patricio Freire defended his Bellator MMA featherweight title against Adam Borics in a packed Long Beach Arena at Bellator 286 Saturday night. “Pitbull” took a unanimous decision over the dynamic Hungarian with a performance that was more strategic than scintillating, but left no doubts as to the better fighter, nor of his well-deserved No. 2 spot in Sherdog’s 145-pound rankings. Freire’s nemesis, AJ McKee, prevailed over Spike Carlyle in the 157-pound catchweight co-main event, paving the way toward a rubber match either at featherweight or lightweight.

Finally, the atomweight rankings continue to be as frenetic and fast-moving as the women who populate them. The latest big splash comes courtesy of Jillian DeCoursey, who throttled Jessica Correa Delboni in the main event of Invicta FC 49 on Wednesday, snatching the Invicta Fighting Championships 105-pound belt. With the shockingly dominant first-round submission, “Lionheart” Vaults all the way from the atomweight Bubble list to the upper half of the Top 10.

Note: Previous rankings listed in brackets.

