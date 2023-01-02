Sherdog’s Official Mixed Martial Arts Rankings

John Brannigan/Sherdog.com illustration

It was a successful holiday weekend for Bellator MMA, to say the least.

The California-based promotion went 5-0 in its head-to-head matchup with Rizin Fighting Federation on New Year’s Eve in Saitama, Japan, with reigning featherweight king Patricio Freire and former 145-pound champ AJ McKee leading the charge. Freire, currently No. 2 in the featherweight division, authored a solid-if-not-spectacular performance in earning a unanimous decision triumph against Rizin’s 145-pound champ Kleber Koike Erbst.

McKee, meanwhile, survived some precarious moments to capture a unanimous nod over Rizin Lightweight champ Roberto Satoshi de Souza in the evening’s main event. McKee, currently ranked fourth at 145 pounds, improves to 2-0 since moving to lightweight, giving him plenty of options for his next move.

Elsewhere, Seika Izawa completed her run through the Rizin super atomweight grand Prix with a split-decision triumph against Si Woo Park. Izawa improves to 2-0 against the No. 2 Park and 9-0 overall as she enters the New Year as the clear-cut No. 1 atomic weight in the world.

Note: Previous rankings listed in brackets.

Jump To »

HEAVYWEIGHT

LIGHT HEAVY WEIGHT

MIDDLEWEIGHT

WELTERWEIGHT

LIGHTWEIGHT

FEATHERWEIGHT

BANTAMWEIGHT

FLYWEIGHT

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

WOMEN’S ATOMWEIGHT