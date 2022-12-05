Shepherd to Participate in PXG College Golf Showcase

DURHAM – Duke Women’s golf senior Erica Shepherd will participate in the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 14 from 7-9 pm (ET), on the Golf Channel, as announced Monday by the Fidelity Sports Group, PXG and the Scottsdale National Golf Club.

The College Golf Showcase will feature six top Collegiate Golfers along with two playing team Captains in Pro Football Hall of Fame members Jerome Bettis and Brian Urlacher, in an exhibition shootout. During the 18-hole competition, the telecast will raise awareness and critical funds for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and Mount Sinai Hospital’s Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research.

Shepherd is one of only two female Collegiate Golfers competing along with four male Collegiate golfers. Joining Shepherd will be Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn, Bryce Lewis (Tennessee), Patrick Welch (Oklahoma), Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt) and Max Moldovan (Ohio State).

Participants will be split into two four-person teams, Team Semper Fi and Team Mount Sinai, which will each be comprised of two male college golfers, one female college golfer and their Celebrity team captain. The teams will go head-to-head in a skins Shootout with a new format every six holes. The formats will include scramble, team aggregate and alternate shot. The purse of $1,000,000 will be spread across the 18 holes of Scottsdale National’s Distinctive Other Course. The group will play as a walking eightsome with caddies.

“We are very excited to continue this unique event with PXG and Scottsdale National Golf Club. The updated format is going to further Spotlight these great college Athletes who in the very near future will be competing on the PGA and LPGA Tours,” said Drew Carr of Fidelity Sports Group. “2022 is the third year of the event since our launch during COVID and to have helped distribute a total of three-million dollars to Veteran focused Foundations while also uplifting the profile of college golf’s best players, coaches and programs is an accomplishment we are all very proud of and an endeavor we plan to continue for many years to come.”

A native of Greenwood, Ind., Shepherd is a two-time All-America and All-ACC selection with the Blue Devils. She is coming off representing the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup each of the last two Summers and collecting a 6-2 Ledger along with the team wins for the US Shepherd is a three-time participant in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) and two-time United States Golf Association (USGA) Champion.

Scottsdale National Golf Club will serve as the host location for the PXG College Golf Showcase. Unlike many private clubs, Scottsdale National is not part of a master planned residential development – ​​it is pure golf, with unending views of pristine desert landscape surrounded on three sides by the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Owned by Bob Parsons, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the founder of PXG, and his wife, Renee, president and executive creative director of PXG Apparel, the exclusive 45-hole private club presents an intimate and fun setting for this exhibition.

In case you miss the original airing of the showcase on Dec. 14, there will be an addition airing on Dec. 17 at 11 am, is the Golf Channel.

