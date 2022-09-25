Shepherd eighth-grade girls basketball starts season 3-0 – Shaw Local
The Shepherd eighth-grade girls basketball team (3-0) bested Bureau Valley 38-21, led by Ashlynn Ganiere (21 points), Reese Purcell (five), Meredith Waldron (four) and Alaina Schultz (four). The eighth-grade Rams previously defeated Parkside 34-10 (Ganiere 13, Purcell 11, Karsyn Moore six) and Morris 39-4 (Purcell 15, Ganiere 12, Waldron 10).
Shepherd’s seventh-graders fell 25-10 to Bureau Valley despite four points from Kennedy Kane; lost 14-10 to Parkside with Kane scoring six points and Chloe Thrush four; and topped Morris 10-4 paced by Kane’s seven points.
Shepherd soccer moves to 12-0-1
The Shepherd soccer club (12-0-1) tied Mendota 2-2, with goals from Maddox Mathew (Luca Fernandez assist) and the game-tying score with four minutes left from Rory Moore.
Prior to that, the Rams topped Ransom 6-1 (Mathews two goals, one goal each from Aleixo Fernandez, Moore, Nevan Holloway and Fernandez) and 5-0 (Leo Carrizo-England two goals, one each from Allison Powers, Isaac Jennings and Dylan Sorveno).
Shepherd also won the Milton Pope Tournament, following shutout victories over the hosts, Wallace and Lisbon with a 4-2 win over Milton Pope. Fernandez was named tournament MVP.
Wallace soccer wins 2 over Milton Pope
The Wallace soccer club (7-2) swept a pair of games from Milton Pope — 5-1 (Jake Torres three goals, Grant Muenchow and Joey Tipple one goal, Logan Cottingham eight saves) and 7-1 (Micah Mooneyham three goals, Brogan Cantlin two, one each from Kellen Myers and Maddie Gibbons).
Shepherd softball claims regional title
The Shepherd softball team defeated Prairie Central 9-5 for an IESA Class 3A regional championship.
Adelyn Russell (11 Ks) pitched the win for the Rams, with Offensive leaders including Ashlynn Ganiere (three hits, RBI), Kendall Biba (two hits, RBI) and Addison Stapleton (two hits).
Shepherd went on to fall 9-1 to Olympia in the sectional.
Streator Youth Soccer Week 5 results
Here are results from Streator Youth Soccer’s Week 5 action, with standout players (as selected by coaches):
U8
SHS Soccer 6, First State 0: standouts — Colson Jones, Aaron Fulkerson, Jayce Handzus, Vivian Olson
Gavin’s Lawncare 4, Jake’s Landscaping 1: standouts — Jett Barnett, Alexander Finklelstein, Kinzlee Fryman, Wesley Bennet
Lion’s Club 3, SOCU 1: standouts — Zerrina Flores, Wyall Frittz, Wesely Moore, Logan Skinner
Louie’s Lawns 3, Lori’s Mailbox 0: standouts — Beau Ondrey, Camila Mascote, Kali Brown, Lexi Friedrick
TNT Lawncare 5, Squeakers 3: standouts — Jackson Lukach, Dylan Brown, Cameron Tutko, Aria Pinney
U10
Broadway Pub 2, Eplin Home Improvement 2: standouts — Braison Kelly, Camila Flores, Lamaree Horton, Zola Lopez
State Farm 5, The Eastwood 3: standouts — Jade Carrillo, Leo Velazquez, Jett Abbott, Gabrial Zuniga
Joe’s Stationhouse 3, Chipper’s 1: standouts — Scarlett Harcharik, Victoria Reel
S&M Concrete 3, Feken Trucking 3: standouts — Mason Moore, Christian Moreno, Erin Christie, Kaedyn Brown
U12
Bill Walsh 7, Frank’s Pet Shop 3: standouts — Makenna Davies, Phoenix Velazquez, Jade Weisbrook, Race Abbott
Vactor 5, Jerry’s 2: standouts — Aiden Johnson, Maddox Magana, Emma Luckach, Keagan Chalkey
Legends 1, Sunbelt Rentals 1: standouts — Caleb Ohmes, Kaiden Cooper, John Landrum, Evan Ostrom
U15
Virago 5, Elite Luxury Bus 1
Hatzer & Son 4, More on Main 3
