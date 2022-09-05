Shepherd Earns Preseason All-America Honors

DURHAM – As the Duke Women’s golf program gets set to open the 2022-23 campaign in one week, senior Erica Shepherd has earned a pair of preseason All-America honors by Golfweek and Golf Channel.

The two-time All-American from Greenwood, Ind., was a preseason Second Team All-America selection for both outlets.

This past week, Shepherd was also selected to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch list for the second straight season and the third time over her career (2022, 2021, 2019). She is coming off a season where she carded a 72.24 stroke average to go along with four top-five and five top-20 finishes. Shepherd played some of her best golf in the biggest tournaments as she placed runner-up at the ACC Championship, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational, fourth at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate and tied for 11th at the Franklin Regional. She finished the season ranked No. 12 nationally.

Shepherd is a three-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Scholar All-American, two-time All-ACC honoree and two-time All-ACC Academic selection. She has registered one win, six top-five, eight top-10 and 10 top-20 finishes over her three seasons at Duke.

Over the summer, she represented the United States at the Arnold Palmer Cup and collected a 3-1 ledger. Shepherd now owns a 6-2 record in two appearances with the Arnold Palmer Cup. She also finished low Amateur at the Carolina Golf Classic on the Epson Tour, which marked the fifth time in her career she earned low Amateur honors at a professional event.

Duke will open the 2022 fall season on Sept. 12-14 at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, which will be held at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.

To stay up to date with Blue Devils Women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2022/9/5/DukeWGOLF”.

#GoDuke