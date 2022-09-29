Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball rally, beat Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (13 photos) – The Daily Gazette

HIGH SCHOOLS – A shorthanded Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball team responded after dropping the first set on the road against Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Wednesday night, winning the Suburban Council match in four sets, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21.

Photos from the match from our Erica Miller.

