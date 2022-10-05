Shenendehowa boys’ soccer takes on Niskayuna Tuesday (15 photos) – The Daily Gazette
CLIFTON PARK – Shenendehowa boys’ soccer topped Niskayuna Tuesday, 1-0.
Photos from the match from our Erica Miller
Game Story: Clarke’s goal helps Shenendehowa boys’ soccer edge Niskayuna
