Shenandoah District basketball using new officials association this year

John Almarode has been officiating basketball since he was 14 and was working Big East Women’s games when he was 18, so it’s safe to say the profession has been a large part of his life. A Professor of education at James Madison University and a Waynesboro resident, Almarode added other major conferences to his resume over the years, working college games through the 2011-12 season.

“My daughter was born that October and after that I realized I couldn’t do my day job, have a small child and then, from November to March, be gone,” said Almarode, a Stuarts Draft High School graduate.

He worked the NCAA Tournament that year in Tallahassee, Florida, and remembers telling someone when he got on the airplane to come home that he was done. He did end up working another season in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and then hung up his whistle.

