Shen girls volleyball eyes first state championship

At the start of the season, Shenendedowa’s Grace Almeida and her teammates filled out a form listing what they wanted to accomplish.

“Almost every person’s goal was to beat Burnt Hills and win a state championship,” said Almeida, a senior middle blocker.

The Plainsmen checked off the first goal last month when they defeated the Spartans in straight sets. It was a major confidence boost to help Shen work towards her second goal.

“That kind of made us have a good push for the postseason because I feel like ever since that game, we’ve had really good energy coming into every game,” Almeida said.

Shen went on to win the Sectional title again. Then they got by Baldwinsville in straight sets in the regional round, sending them to the state championship for the second straight year.

“Ever since regionals, we’ve been in this state’s mind, and I think we’re all ready,” said Emma Paliwodzinski, a senior setter.

“It hasn’t always been easy,” said head Coach Lori Kessler. “We’ve taken our losses throughout the season, at tournaments and everything, but we’ve learned from every single one of them.”

She says those adversities have fueled them to get better each week. With six seniors, Kessler describes the team as special.

“They play for each other and they fight for every single point. And so I think as this season has progressed, that they realized the potential that they have in them,” Kessler said.

On Saturday morning, the Plainsmen will face Corning, Lancaster and Massapequa in pool play. The top two teams will advance Sunday to play for the Class AA State Championship.

“It would mean so much to me and the other six seniors, and I think it’s amazing,” Paliwodzinski said.

“That’s the perfect way I would want to end my senior season, to really give the final push,” Almeida said.