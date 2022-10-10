Shelton, Clinton Win GLVC Football Weekly Awards

INDIANAPOLIS – UIndy senior running back Toriano Clinton and redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman Dylan Shelton have been selected as the GLVC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week in football, respectively, announced by the league office Monday. The pair led the undefeated Greyhounds to a 38-23 win at McKendree over the weekend.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Toriano Clinton

Sr. | RB | Chicago, Ill.

Major: Sports Management

Scored all five of UIndy’s touchdowns in road win at McKendree to remain undefeated

Racked up 272 rushing yards and four rushing TDs, which are both the most by a GLVC runner this season

Added fifth TD is a 35-yard reception in the second quarter

Finished with 317 all-purpose yards

Earns sixth career Offensive Player of the Week Award (10/10/22, 9/26/22, 10/25/21, 9/13/21, 9/16/19, 10/22/18)

Last Greyhounds’ Offensive Player of the Week: Toriano Clinton (9/26/22)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dylan Shelton

So. | DL | Frankfort, Ill.

Major: Accounting