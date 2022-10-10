Shelton, Clinton Win GLVC Football Weekly Awards
Football
courtesy GLVCsports.com
INDIANAPOLIS – UIndy senior running back Toriano Clinton and redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman Dylan Shelton have been selected as the GLVC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week in football, respectively, announced by the league office Monday. The pair led the undefeated Greyhounds to a 38-23 win at McKendree over the weekend.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Toriano Clinton
Sr. | RB | Chicago, Ill.
Major: Sports Management
- Scored all five of UIndy’s touchdowns in road win at McKendree to remain undefeated
- Racked up 272 rushing yards and four rushing TDs, which are both the most by a GLVC runner this season
- Added fifth TD is a 35-yard reception in the second quarter
- Finished with 317 all-purpose yards
- Earns sixth career Offensive Player of the Week Award (10/10/22, 9/26/22, 10/25/21, 9/13/21, 9/16/19, 10/22/18)
- Last Greyhounds’ Offensive Player of the Week: Toriano Clinton (9/26/22)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dylan Shelton
So. | DL | Frankfort, Ill.
Major: Accounting
- Recorded five tackles, including four unassisted and 4.5 for loss to total 21 yards lost
- Racked up three sacks for 14 yards lost, all in the first half
- Matched highest GLVC sack total this season and is most by a Greyhound since 2018
- Helped UIndy stay undefeated on the year
- Earns first career Defensive Player of the Week Award
- Last Greyhounds’ Defensive Player of the Week: Alex Parsons (9/9/19)