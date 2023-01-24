Shelter Island High School student’s appeal could spark an Island soccer team

(Credit: Beverly Walz)

A Shelter Island High School sophomore brought a proposal to the Board of Education at the Jan. 17 meeting to create a soccer program.

Harrison Weslek said he received support from Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio and Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., to ask the Board of Education to consider implementing the team sport. They said 22 students in grades 8 through 12 had expressed interest. Many showed up to support his presentation.

Soccer teams field 11 players a side, so to have 22 students expressing interest is a solid beginning, Mr. Gulluscio said. They promised to put together information on equipment and other costs for the Board of Education.

He and Mr. Doelger expressed enthusiasm for the sport that appears to appeal to several students who are not active in other sports.

They also credited Harrison with a professional presentation to the Board and said they appreciate that the initiative came from a student.

Board Vice President Katherine Rossi-Snook said her son is interested in soccer and she’s enthusiastic about its possible addition to the school’s extra-curricular activities. Ms. Rossi-Snook has done research on costs involved and promised to share that with Mr. Gulluscio.

It’s expected soccer would initially be introduced as an Intramural sport involving girls and boys. At the junior varsity level, there could be competition with Greenport, Southold and Mattituck school teams.