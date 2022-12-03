Shelden Nets First Goal of Season in Setback to No. 6 Colgate

Next Game: Cornell 12/3/2022 | 3:00 p.m December 03 (Sat) / 3:00 p.m Cornell

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown University Women’s hockey team fell, 5-1, at home against No. 6 Colgate at Meehan Auditorium Friday night.

Sophomore forward Anna Shelden netted her first goal of the season for the Bears (4-6-1, 2-3-0 ECAC) and Anna Gallagher found the back of the net as well, while the Raiders’ (14-2-1, 5-1 ECAC) freshman forward Elyssa Biederman netted a natural hat trick to lead the road team.

“We expected a tough matchup, Colgate is a very talented team,” said Head Coach Melanie Ruzzi . “We came prepared to be gritty and we did that tonight. We did a really good job on the forecheck to get turnovers and create some chances. With the early goal to make it 2-1, Anna Hurd got over the blue line and cut hard to set up Anna Shelden for a beautiful goal. Then at the end of the game our most productive line created a scoring chance, so it just goes to show that we will never give up and battle all game long.”

Colgate controlled the pace in the opening of the first. Senior Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored just under five minutes into the period with helpers from Classmate Danielle Serdachny and junior Kassy Betinol. Colgate made it a 2-0 advantage with 4:42 on the clock when senior Tanner Gates scored off a rebound with 4:48 in the period. Brown gained some momentum on Shelden’s goal with assists from the sophomore Anna Hurd and junior Maya Mangiafico to cut the deficit in half heading to the second.

AND JUST LIKE THAT WE’RE ON THE BOARD! Sheldon goes top shelf for her first goal of the season from Hurd and Mangiafico! 1st | 3:55 Watch on ESPN+https://t.co/UDhCrDNERr pic.twitter.com/MkDL3Kzib6 — Brown Women’s Hockey (@BrownU_WHockey) December 2, 2022

The second period belonged to Biederman. Her first goal came on a power play from junior Dara Greig and senior Syndey Bard extended the advantage to 3-1 with 13:11 left in the period. Biederman then made it a three-goal game when she beat the keeper Assisted by freshman Sara Stewart at the 9:43 mark of the second.

Biederman executed her first-career hat trick with 17:15 left in the game. Stewart and Greig were credited with assists. The Bears were not done as Gallagher gave the home team a spark for Tomorrow with nine seconds left off assists from the sophomore Abby Hancock and freshman Ellie Gauvin .

LOVE TO SEE IT! Gallagher with nine seconds left! Watch on ESPN+https://t.co/UDhCrE5O5z pic.twitter.com/hQDVQpBitB — Brown Women’s Hockey (@BrownU_WHockey) December 3, 2022

Brown is back at home against No. 10 Cornell on Saturday at 3 pm