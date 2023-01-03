Shelby Whippets take No. 1 in the Richland County Girls Basketball Power Poll

MANSFIELD — It took two wins over two of the best teams on their schedule to do it, but the Shelby Whippets proved why they deserve to be No. 1.

Shelby retakes the lead in the race for the Richland County Girls Basketball Power Poll title as the Midway point of the season is here.

Let’s take a look at why Shelby is No. 1 as well as catch you up on all of the latest happenings from around the county.

1. Shelby (8-3)

The Whippets picked up two of the most impressive wins of the year last week and that propelled them to the top spot this week. After beating Median and their Ohio State-bound point guard 59-43 at the Jingle Bell Jam at Cedar Point last week behind Demi Hipp’s 14 points and 11 assists, the Whippets took down Clear Fork 48-46 on Thursday to remain in a tie for first place in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. Trinity Baker had a team-high 13 points while Hipp had 10 in that win but it was the defense that shone brightest holding Clear Fork scoreless for 4:23 in the fourth quarter. Shelby hosts Ontario on Friday to round out the first half of their MOAC schedule.

2. Mansfield Christian (6-2)

The Flames stay put at No. 2 and likely deserve major consideration for No. 1. They knocked off Plymouth in the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase on Friday night 41-29 behind Abby Little’s 14 points and freshman Zy Davis’s 10. It was their only game since the last power poll, but the Flames have been playing exceptionally well of late despite missing their leading scorer Alexis Ripple who is working her way back from a broken ankle and should be just a couple more weeks away from starting basketball activities. Once she is back, watch out, the Flames may not be able to be kept from No. 1. They travel to East Knox on Thursday and host Central Christian on Saturday.

3. Mansfield Senior (9-3)

The Tygers come in at No. 3 this week after spending two weeks at No. 1. After beating New Philadelphia 63-43 last week, the Tygers fell to Strasburg 45-40 at the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase. Kyeona Myers had nine points in the loss, but it was her third consecutive double-double that helped the Tygers beat New Philly when the freshman dropped 30 points and collected 15 rebounds in what might be the most impressive individual performance in Richland County girls basketball so far during the 2022-23 season. Kiyah Wents added 11 points and Kiersten Bradley had 10 in that win. The Tygers travel to Wooster on Thursday and Mount Vernon on Saturday for two key Ohio Cardinal Conference contests. They need two wins to keep pace with West Holmes in the OCC title race.

4. Clear Fork (6-4)

The Colts stay put at No. 4 this week after going 1-1 since the last power poll. After beating Fredericktown 61-29 as Pacey Chrastina finished the way with 17 points and Mel Blubaugh added 14, the Colts showed some amazing grit in a 48-46 loss to Shelby. Clear Fork was down 14 in the third quarter before battling back to take the lead in the fourth but couldn’t quite close it out. Annika Labaki had her best shooting game of the season with 12 points on four 3-pointers while Lilly Wortman added 12 points as well. The Colts knocked down seven 3-pointers and if they can continue shooting like that, they will surprise some teams down the road. They host Highland on Friday after traveling to Loudonville on Tuesday.

5. Plymouth (4-7)

The Plymouth Big Red made a huge jump up to No. 5 this week after going 1-1 since the last power poll. After falling to Mansfield Christian 41-29 behind Jaylin Branham’s 15 points and Destiny Detillion’s 10, the Big Red picked up their fourth win of the season topping St. Paul 53-36 as Branham put up a career day with her first triple-double tallying 12 points, 10 steals and 10 rebounds. Sarah Hoak also added 11 points and the Big Red now have their most wins in a season since 2018-19. They head to Crestview on Thursday.

6. Crestview (4-7)

The Cougars are starting to play much better after a tough start. They beat Mapleton 42-39 last week behind Emma Aumend’s 16 points and Georgia McFarland’s 15 as the duo nearly combined to outscore Mapleton by themselves. If they can knock off Plymouth on Thursday, the Cougars could sneak into the Top 5 in next week’s poll. First, they host Northwestern and then travel to Western Reserve on Saturday as they have a busy week.

7. Ontario (4-8)

The Warriors come in at No. 7 after going 1-1 since the last power poll. After falling to Marion Harding 43-37 behind Lizzie Nagel’s 10 points, the Warriors responded well with a 49-39 win over South Central at the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase. Adrienne Kearnsled the way with 12 points while Lizzie Nagle added 11 and Taylor Counts had nine in the win that helped the Warriors improve to 4-8 on the year. Ontario goes on the road to Wynford and to Shelby this week. Two wins there could really turn around their season.

8. Lexington (3-9)

The Lexington Lady Lex comes in at No. 8 this week and was very close to being considered for a Top 5 spot. They fell to OCC-leading West Holmes 50-41 in the only game since the last power poll. A nine-point loss to the league leaders is a step in the right direction as Cora Palmer had a great day with 16 points. Ava Brown had just four points, but her 17 rebounds kept Lex in the game from start to finish. Lex will try to get back on the winning side of things with Ashland coming to town on Thursday.

9. Madison (2-9)

The Madison Rams took a bit of a tumble in this week’s power poll. After beating Ontario last week, the Rams made a nice jump up to No. 6, but with a 38-30 loss to Marion Harding and a 60-39 loss to Wooster, they find themselves at No. 9. Madison Berry scored 11 points against Harding while Chloe Ebling had a nice game with 16 points against Wooster. They will try to pick up a much-needed OCC win on Thursday at New Philadelphia.

10. Lucas (2-8)

The Cubs finally got back on the court after injuries and low numbers kept them away for more than a week. They took a 51-28 loss to Tree of Life on Saturday at the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase, but at least they are back and playing. They travel to Monroeville on Tuesday and host Crestline on Saturday.

11. St. Peter’s (0-5)

The Spartans haven’t seen the court since Dec. 12 and won’t see it again until Friday when they host Loudonville and Saturday when they host Shekinah Christian School. The long break could create some rust, but hopefully, it was the reset they needed to pick up their first win of the season.

