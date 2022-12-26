Shelby Whippet senior Demi Hipp has the girls basketball team rolling again

SHELBY — For the last three years, Shelby senior Demi Hipp has been dreaming of her senior basketball season.

Every single practice from her freshman to junior year, every single offseason workout, every single free throw practice has all been for this moment.

Her time.

After putting in the work over the last three years, Hipp is finally a senior and has a major role with the Shelby Whippets girls basketball team as the starting point guard. And the Whippets aren’t missing a beat. They head into their Matchup with Medina at Cedar Point’s Jingle Jam Shootout 6-3 on the season which is amazing considering what they graduated last year.

Three All-Ohioans who combined for more than 40 points a game graduated in Olivia and Hayley Baker and Sophie Niese, all who signed to play college basketball at Division II programs. Then, the Whippets lost sharpshooting junior Mallary Gundrum to a knee injury, so four of their Top 5 scorers from a year ago, all gone.

