Shelby Grover Highlights 5 Richland County volleyball players earning honors

Shelby Grover Highlights 5 Richland County volleyball players earning honors

She is without a doubt the best volleyball player to ever suit up for the Lucas Cubs.

And she might have just cemented herself on the Mount Rushmore of the best players in Richland County history.

Lucas senior Shelby Grover earned first team All-District 6 honors for the 2022 season after leading the Cubs to their first Sectional Championship since 2013 and Richland County’s first since 2018. She finished the season with 379 kills, 47 aces, 57 blocks, 415 digs and 31 assists.

She Headlines five Richland County Athletes who earned All-District 6 honors in Division IV. Mansfield Christian’s Raegan Standridge took second team honors while teammate Kyleah Jones was honorable mention. St. Peter’s Audrey Couch and Lucas’ Myah Midkiff were also Honorable mention honorees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button