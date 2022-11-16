Shelby falls short in five-set match in Division 3 volleyball quarterfinals

LocalSportsJ0urnal.com

HUDSONVILLE — Shelby’s volleyball season came to an end Tuesday night in the Division 3 quarterfinals in a tough five-set loss to Kalamazoo Christian.

The match was played at Hudsonville Unity Christian.

It started out well for the Tigers, who had made the quarterfinals in 2017, when they took a 25-22 win in the first set. But they lost the next two, 18-25 and 23-25. They came back to win the fourth set, 25-19, but fell short in the fifth and deciding set, 8-15.

“I’m not sure how I feel about this game,” Shelby Coach Tom Weirich said. “We certainly will never be satisfied with a loss, but I saw something in my team tonight that makes me feel like this is just another chapter in the evolution of the volleyball program. Had we been offered a trip to the quarterfinals at the beginning of the season, I think we would have taken it. Now that we have been there, I think we realize just how close we are to playing on the biggest stage.

The setback, and the successful season, is expected to pay dividends in the future.

“If this doesn’t give us fuel as we go into next season, I don’t know what will,” Weirich said. “Seeing the Tears in the Locker room after the game showed us how invested each player is in the program. Shelby is on the volleyball map and I think it will stay there for a while.”

Sophomore outside hitter Navea Gauthier led the Tigers with 51 kills and 22 service points, with three aces.

Biloxi Lee had 22 points and 2 aces. Audrey Horton set Gauthier up for those kills with 55 assists, while Morgan Weirich contributed 38 digs as well as six assists. Weirich also had 38 digs on defense and Lee had 21. Claire Gowell chipped in six kills.

The Tigers finished the season with a 34-9-2 record.