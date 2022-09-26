Shelby County’s new arts and culture liaison wants to bring equity

MEMPHIS — Nykesha Cole grew up on arts and culture.

One of her earliest memories is going to see the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at age eight. She remembers going to Festivals with her parents, “sharing appreciation in general for the arts and culture.”

And now, she’s planning to become an expert in the arts and culture of Shelby County, advocating and informing about those organizations as the county’s first arts and culture liaison.

“I think it’s going to be very important that we have equity in arts all over the community, regardless of where you live in Shelby County, whether you’re in the far reaches of the outskirts or the core of Shelby County, we want to make sure all communities, all people have access to arts and culture because as you know we have a lot of arts and culture communities that are unique and unique in any place in the world,” Cole said.

Cole started in the role in July after it was created at the suggestion of the Shelby County Nonprofit Committee, a committee created last year by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to bring together representatives from more than 150 Nonprofits to identify service barriers and solutions to problems.

She has a background in the nonprofit and public sectors, most recently working as the executive director of Mustard Seed Inc., a social services nonprofit. She also previously worked with the city and county in the joint Division of Planning and Development and with the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Cole holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Southern Methodist University and is a candidate for a Masters degree in public service from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

In the new role, Cole hopes to bring awareness to Shelby County’s organizations on both a local and national level. She’s started by meeting with organizations ranging from the Carpenter Art Garden to the New Ballet Ensemble.

“The next step is to create advocacy work around the importance of arts in our community, taking that information and projecting it out,” she said

Janet Lo, manager of community partnerships for the county, also works as liaison for the nonprofit committee.

That committee birthed the idea of ​​an arts and culture liaison after it realized Memphis-Shelby County was the only metro area in the Nation without such an individual, Lo said.

“Arts and culture are really the heart and soul of the community,” Lo said. “We wanted to make sure we were being that rising tide that lifts all Boats and really convening the organizations that really support the arts organizations, cultural organizations, artists. Our really big mission too is to make sure Residents are aware of their contributions and have Equitable access to the Incredible work that they’re doing.”

Before the pandemic, in 2015, nonprofit arts and cultural organizations had nearly $200 million in total industry expenditures in the Memphis area — resulting in more than $22 million in revenue for state and local government — according to a study conducted by Americans for the Arts.

But those industries were decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Cole is hoping to help rebuild those industries, but also to inspire youth to go into creative careers.

Under Harris, the county has launched youth summer camp Scholarships and free trips to Museums for students, things Cole points to as showing “young people there are career paths within art, (which) help grow the creative economy here.”

“I just want to see Memphis continue to position itself at the forefront of arts and culture, which it is, we just want to do even more to enrich and showcase what that is,” she said.

