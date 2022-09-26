Shelby County’s new arts and culture liaison wants to bring equity

MEMPHIS — Nykesha Cole grew up on arts and culture.

One of her earliest memories is going to see the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at age eight. She remembers going to Festivals with her parents, “sharing appreciation in general for the arts and culture.”

And now, she’s planning to become an expert in the arts and culture of Shelby County, advocating and informing about those organizations as the county’s first arts and culture liaison.

“I think it’s going to be very important that we have equity in arts all over the community, regardless of where you live in Shelby County, whether you’re in the far reaches of the outskirts or the core of Shelby County, we want to make sure all communities, all people have access to arts and culture because as you know we have a lot of arts and culture communities that are unique and unique in any place in the world,” Cole said.

