Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces Grants for translation of nine books into five languages

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the translation of nine new books into five languages.

As part of SZBA’s Translation Grant, the Arabic books have been translated into English, French, Italian, Ukrainian and, for the first time under the initiative, Greek. This means that a total of 24 titles have now been published with funding from the grant since it was launched in 2018.

The Translation Grant offers up to US $19,000 in financial support for international Publishers to promote Arabic literature around the world by translating literary works and children’s books that have won or were shortlisted for the SZBA.

Translating Masterpieces of Arabic literature under the Translation Grant forms part of the activities organized to celebrate the UN World Arabic Language Day, which aims to support Arab cultural output, promote Arabic literature around the world, and highlight its role in generating momentum in global cultural circles .

Books translated under the Translation Grant initiative included various categories, including five children’s literature works:

‘Rihlat Fannan’ (An Artist’s Journey) authored by Mizouni Bannani from Tunisia, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2021, and translated to English by Noha Gorani-Homad, in Collaboration with Bookland Press. ‘Al Fata al-lathi Absara Lawn al-Hawa’ (The Boy Who Saw the Color of Air), authored by Abdo Wazen from Lebanon, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2012, and translated to English by Noha Gorani-Homad, in Collaboration with Bookland Press. ‘Al Fatat al-Laylakiya’ (The Lilac Girl) authored by Ibtisam Barakat from Palestine, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2020, and translated into Greek by Bashar Abbas, in Collaboration with Strange Days Books. ‘Rihlat Fannan’ (An Artist’s Journey) authored by Mizouni Banani from Tunisia, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2021, and translated into French by Leila Taher, in Collaboration with Bookland Press. ‘Al Fata al-lathi Absara Lawn al-Hawa’ (The Boy Who Saw the Color of the Air), authored by Abdo Wazen from Lebanon, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2012, and translated into Ukrainian by Oksana Prokhorovych, in Collaboration with Anetta Antonenko Publishers.

The books translated in the Literature category included:

‘Ma Taraktu Khalfi’ (Things I Left Behind) authored by Shatha Mustafa from Palestine, shortlisted for the SZBA’s Young Author category in 2021, and translated into English by Nancy Roberts, in Collaboration with Banipal Publishing. This book is the first shortlisted title to be translated under the SZBA’s Translation Grant. ‘Amtar Sayfiya’ (Summer Rains) authored by Ahmed Al-Qarmalawi from Egypt, Winner of the SZBA’s Young Author category in 2018, and translated into Italian by Amira Kelany, in Collaboration with Round Robin Editrice. ‘Baad al-Qawha’ (After Coffee) authored by Abdul Rasheed Mahmoudi from Egypt, Winner of the SZBA’s Literature category in 2014, and translated into Ukrainian by Bohdan Horvat, in Collaboration with Anetta Antonenko Publishers. ‘Amtar Sayfiya’ (Summer Rains) authored by Ahmed Al-Qarmalawi from Egypt, Winner of the SZBA’s Young Author category in 2018, and translated into Ukrainian by Serhii Rybalkin, in Collaboration with Anetta Antonenko Publishers.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the SZBA and Chairman of the ALC, said: “The Translation Grant is an important addition to the global literary scene, and a cultural bridge that connects our region with the world. The initiative supports our efforts to promote contemporary Arabic literature and establish academic discussion spaces that allow for the exchange of visions and ideas. The grant is in line with our vision and objectives at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and aims to reach out to new cultures looking to know more about Arab civilization. We look forward in the coming years to translating more books in order to promote Arabic literature globally and facilitate dialogue between civilizations.”

Lucia Guarano, Director of Foreign Copyrights at Round Robin Editrice in Italy, said: “The Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s Translation Grant is an essential tool for connecting cultures and supporting Arab authors in Italy and Europe. ‘Amtar Sayfiya’ (Summer Rains), which was translated into Italian under the initiative, provides deep insight into Arab society and sheds light on its customs, traditions, and modern civilization. It is a beautiful novel for all generations and closely associated with music and art.”

Constantinos Malousaris, Director of Strange Days Books from Greece, said: “Arabic literature opens the doors to understanding Arab society and culture – one of the most significant historical cultural pillars of the world. ‘Al Fatat al-Laylakiya’ (The Lilac Girl), the children’s story translated into Greek with the support of the initiative, carries within it a message that strives to develop children’s imagination, introducing them to the world of color, and promoting art. This, in turn, reflects the spirit of Arabic literature and its role in human development.”

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award recognizes the distinguished achievements of creators and thinkers in the fields of literature, arts, and humanities. It supports the translation movement by honoring authors who produce literary works on Arab culture and civilization in different languages.

About the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernization through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organization of books fairs. The Center works to realize its foundational vision through dedicated programs, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organizations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the Ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About the Sheikh Zayed Book Award

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award commemorates the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and his pioneering role in promoting national unity and development. The Award, and its associated accolades, are presented annually to outstanding writers, intellectuals, and publishers, as well as young Talent whose writing and translation in Humanities objectively enriches Arab intellectual, cultural, literary, and social life. The Sheikh Zayed Book Award at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center is an independent cultural initiative administered by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.