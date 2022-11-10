Sheikh Zayed Award Names Longlists: Literature, Children’s Literature, Young Authors

The first three categories’ longlists have been released in the 17th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, based in Abu Dhabi.

More Categories’ Longlists Are Coming

At the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center in the United Arab Emirates—a program which is under the direction of Dr. Ali Bin Tamim—the Sheikh Zayed Book Award has named its longlists in the categories of Literature, Children’s Literature, and Young Authors today ( November 10).

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award will soon be announcing the longlisted titles for the remaining categories in the 17th edition.

Flat Publishing Perspectives Readers know, the award program’s reading panel announced days ago that it had completed its evaluation of 3,151 submissions from 60 nations, 22 of those countries in the Arab world and another 38 from outside.

This award program is among the richest in the world. The program carries a purse of 750,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams (US$204,209) in each of the eight book categories and is worth a total of 7 million dirhams (US$1.9 million). That includes a special Cultural Personality of the Year Category.

Sheikh Zayed Award 2022 Longlist: Literature

The Literature category received 688 submissions this year, ranking second in terms of submissions.

The 12 titles in this category represent work from eight countries: Egypt, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Sudan, and Iraq.

Almer: Akhtam Al Madeenah Al Fadelah (Almer: Seals of the Utopian City) by Abdelillah Benarafa from Morocco, issued by Dar Al Adab Publishing & Distribution in 2022

by Abdelillah Benarafa from Morocco, issued by Dar Al Adab Publishing & Distribution in 2022 Hijab Al Saher (A Magician’s Veil) by Ahmed Al Shahawi from Egypt, issued by Al-Dar Al-Masriah Al-Lubnaniah in 2022

by Ahmed Al Shahawi from Egypt, issued by Al-Dar Al-Masriah Al-Lubnaniah in 2022 Aseer Nish: Rakan bin Falah bin Hethlain (Prisoner of Nish: Rakan bin Falah bin Hethlain) by Ahmed Hamad AlSubait from Saudi Arabia, issued by United Takween Group Press, Publishing & Distribution in 2022

by Ahmed Hamad AlSubait from Saudi Arabia, issued by United Takween Group Press, Publishing & Distribution in 2022 Rasasa fi Al Raas (A Bullet in the Head) by Ibrahim Issa from Egypt, issued by AlKarma Books in 2021

by Ibrahim Issa from Egypt, issued by AlKarma Books in 2021 Hurrass Al Houzn (Guardians of Sadness) by Amir Tag Elsir from Sudan, issued by Hachette Antoine / Nofal in 2022

by Amir Tag Elsir from Sudan, issued by Hachette Antoine / Nofal in 2022 Al-Qata’i: Thoulatheyat Ibn Tulun (Al-Qata’i: Ibn Tulun’s Trilogy) by Reem Bassiouney from Egypt, issued by Nahdet Misr Publishing in 2022

by Reem Bassiouney from Egypt, issued by Nahdet Misr Publishing in 2022 Abnaa Hura (The Sons of Hura) by Abdelrahim Kamal from Egypt, issued by AlKarma Books in 2021

by Abdelrahim Kamal from Egypt, issued by AlKarma Books in 2021 Ifrah ya Qulbi (Rejoice, My Heart) by Alawiya Sobh from Lebanon, issued by Dar Al Adab Publishing & Distribution in 2022.

by Alawiya Sobh from Lebanon, issued by Dar Al Adab Publishing & Distribution in 2022. Ila Ayn Ayyathouha Al Kaseedah (Where to, O Poem? An Autobiography) by Ali Jaafar Alallaq from Iraq, issued by Alaan Publishing in 2022

by Ali Jaafar Alallaq from Iraq, issued by Alaan Publishing in 2022 Antakia Wa Molouk Al Khafaa (Antioch and the Kings of Secrecy) by Lina Hawyan Alhasan from Syria, issued by Dar Al Tanweer Publishing & Distribution in 2021

by Lina Hawyan Alhasan from Syria, issued by Dar Al Tanweer Publishing & Distribution in 2021 Moujazafat Al Aref (Knowledgeable Risk) (Poetic work) by Mohammed Ibrahim Yaghob from Saudi Arabia, issued by Tashkeel Publishing & Distribution in 2022

(Poetic work) by Mohammed Ibrahim Yaghob from Saudi Arabia, issued by Tashkeel Publishing & Distribution in 2022 Kullo Aoushbaten Sawtouha wa Kullo Ghaimaten Kathalek (To Every Grass Leave Its Sound, and to Every Cloud as Well) (poetic work) by Mohamed Ghozi from Tunisia, issued by Contraste Editions in 2022

Sheikh Zayed Award 2022 Longlist: Children’s Books

The Children’s Literature category saw 386 submissions, up nearly 63 percent from the 236 submissions registered for 2021’s competition.

The selected submissions represent work from 12 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq,

La Ahad Yal’ab Ma’ai (No One Plays With Me) by Mohammed Alohaly from Saudi Arabia, issued by Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution in 2022

by Mohammed Alohaly from Saudi Arabia, issued by Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution in 2022 Lu’bat al-Nujoom (The Star Game) by Afra Mahmood from the United Arab Emirates, issued by Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution in 2022

by Afra Mahmood from the United Arab Emirates, issued by Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution in 2022 Min al-Fajr ila al-Ghuroob maa’ Toyour Ghabat Alkharuwb (From Dawn to Dusk with the Birds of the Carob Forest) by Flora Majdalawi from Jordan, issued by Majdalawi Masterpieces Books in 2022

by Flora Majdalawi from Jordan, issued by Majdalawi Masterpieces Books in 2022 Mala Narah (What We Don’t See) by Shaima Alwatani from Bahrain, issued by Afkar for Culture & Publishing in 2021

by Shaima Alwatani from Bahrain, issued by Afkar for Culture & Publishing in 2021 Aba’at Abi (My Father’s Gown) by Basemah Alwazzan from Kuwait, issued by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature in 2022

by Basemah Alwazzan from Kuwait, issued by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature in 2022 Jaddi wa al WhatsApp (My Grandfather and WhatsApp) by Parween Habib from Bahrain, issued by Dar Al Saqi in 2022.

by Parween Habib from Bahrain, issued by Dar Al Saqi in 2022. Lastu Wahedan (I Am Not Alone) by Rami Tawil from Syria, issued by Dar Al Saqi in 2021

by Rami Tawil from Syria, issued by Dar Al Saqi in 2021 Rabieon Samet (Silent Spring) by Razan Al Naeemy from Iraq, issued by Qindeel printing, Publishing & distribution in 2022

by Razan Al Naeemy from Iraq, issued by Qindeel printing, Publishing & distribution in 2022 Abhathu an Shai’ (I’m Looking for Something) by Sahar Naja Mahfouz from Lebanon, issued by Dar Kiwi Stories in 2022

by Sahar Naja Mahfouz from Lebanon, issued by Dar Kiwi Stories in 2022 Einstein: Asrar Alkoutaa 99 (Einstein and the Secrets of the 99 th element) by Sharif Saleh from Egypt, issued by Wow for Publishing & Educational Services in 2022

by Sharif Saleh from Egypt, issued by Wow for Publishing & Educational Services in 2022 Rehla Dafeaa Molawana (A Colorful Warm Journey) by Doha Jawad from Syria, issued by Dar Ashjar Publishing & Distribution in 2020

by Doha Jawad from Syria, issued by Dar Ashjar Publishing & Distribution in 2020 Al Sorra Al Ajeebah (The Wonder Bundle) by Nadia AlNajjar from the United Arab Emirates, issued by Alfulk Translation & Publishing in 2022

Sheikh Zayed Award 2022 Longlist: Young Authors

The Young Author category saw 954 submissions this year, an increase of more than 8 percent from the 881 received last year. The Young Author category recorded the highest growth in number of submissions among all categories, and now accounts for 30 percent of total nominations across all categories.

The longlist for the Young Author category ranged from theses to literary works and included 12 titles, submitted from eight Arab countries: Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

Madeeh Al Ikhtilaf: Derasat fi Falsafat Al Ketaba wa Siasat Alhawiya (Praise of Difference: Studies in the Philosophy of Writing and Identity Politics) by Mohamed Bekkaye from Algeria, issued by Al Rawafed Culture and Nadim Edition in 2022

by Mohamed Bekkaye from Algeria, issued by Al Rawafed Culture and Nadim Edition in 2022 Al Khetab Al Kasasi fi Ayyam Al Arab fi Al Jahileya: Kiraah Tadawouleyah Hijajeyah (Narrative Discourse in the Days of Arabs in the Pre-Islamic Era: A Pragmatic and Argumentative Examination) by Dr. Abdessattar Al Jamai from Tunisia, issued by Dar Kunouz Al-Marefa Publishing & Distribution in 2021

by Dr. Abdessattar Al Jamai from Tunisia, issued by Dar Kunouz Al-Marefa Publishing & Distribution in 2021 Al Badawi Al Abiad (The White Nomad) by Mutaz Albader from Saudi Arabia, issued by Dar Al Tanweer Publishing & Printing in 2021

by Mutaz Albader from Saudi Arabia, issued by Dar Al Tanweer Publishing & Printing in 2021 Aroos Al Kamar, Hekayat Al Holm Al Afriki (The Comoros Bride: An African Dream Tale) by Mohammad Tarazi from Lebanon, issued by Arab Scientific Publishers Inc. in 2021

by Mohammad Tarazi from Lebanon, issued by Arab Scientific Publishers Inc. in 2021 Al Wahl wa Al Noujoom (Dirt and Stars) by Ahmad Lutfi from Egypt, issued by Aseer AlKotb in 2022

by Ahmad Lutfi from Egypt, issued by Aseer AlKotb in 2022 Al Tajreeb fi Al Khetab Al Sheary Al Emarati Al Mouaaser (Experimentation in Contemporary Emirati Poetic Discourse) by Dr. Hessa Abdulla Al Ketbi from the UAE, issued by Sharjah Department of Culture in 2021

by Dr. Hessa Abdulla Al Ketbi from the UAE, issued by Sharjah Department of Culture in 2021 Haraket Alfadh Al Hadarh Al Arabieyah min Bayan Al Jahedh to Aked Iben Abd Rabbeh (The Movement of Words in the Arab Civilization: From the Statement of Al Jahiz to the Unique Contract of Ibn Abd Rabbeh) by Dr. Ali bin Hamad Al Riyami from the Sultanate of Oman, issued by Alaan Publishers & Distributors & The Omani Society for Writers & Literati in 2022

by Dr. Ali bin Hamad Al Riyami from the Sultanate of Oman, issued by Alaan Publishers & Distributors & The Omani Society for Writers & Literati in 2022 Nehayat Al Sahra’a (The End of the Desert) by Said Khatibi from Algeria, issued by Hachette Antoine / Nofal in 2022

by Said Khatibi from Algeria, issued by Hachette Antoine / Nofal in 2022 Fawka Jisr Al Joumhoureyah (Over the Republic Bridge) by Shahid Alrawi from Iraq, issued by Dar Alhikma Publishing & Distribution in 2020

by Shahid Alrawi from Iraq, issued by Dar Alhikma Publishing & Distribution in 2020 Al Belad Al Tounnouseaya fi Oyoun Al Rahhalah Al Alman (Tunisia in the Eyes of German Travelers (1535-1881 AD) by Dr. Atef Salem from Tunisia, issued by Editions Arabesques in 2021

by Dr. Atef Salem from Tunisia, issued by Editions Arabesques in 2021 Naqd Al Naqd Wa Tajalleyatoh Fi Al Tourath Al Nakdi Wa Al Balaghi Al Arabi (Criticism of Criticism and Its Manifestations in the Arabic Rhetoric and Critical Heritage) by Dr. Issam Benchellel from Algeria, issued by Difaf Publishing & El-lkhtilef Publishing in 2021

by Dr. Issam Benchellel from Algeria, issued by Difaf Publishing & El-lkhtilef Publishing in 2021 Fareedah Wa Sedi Al Mathloum (Farida and My Oppressed Master) by Heba Ahmad Hassab from Egypt, issued by Al Mahrousa Center for Publishing, Press Service, and Information in 2021.

