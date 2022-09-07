Sheffield volleyball falls to Kane in 3 sets | News, Sports, Jobs

SHEFFIELD — The Sheffield volleyball team fell to Kane Tuesday night 11-25, 23-25, 11-25. The loss is Sheffield’s second after a split first week of the season, leaving the Wolverines at 1-2 overall.

“We are one-hundred percent not playing up to our potential,” said Wolverines head Coach Melissa Lemay. “There is so much physical volleyball talent on this team, but we are lacking leadership and mental toughness.”

Sophomore Emily Foster had 11 digs and four kills, while Junior Kassidy Orinko had 10 digs, eight kills, and three blocks.

Kadence Steffan led in assists with 14.

“It looks like they’re playing scared and playing to not make mistakes,” Lemay said. “We cannot have success until we fix those issues.”

Lemay said she started moving players around, in and out, throughout the match, hoping the right people would step up and make it impossible for her to put anyone else in.

“Right now I am looking for someone, or more than one, to step in and lead.”

The junior varsity also lost in three, 14-25, 26-24, 8-15. Emily Davidson had seven digs and Madi Connolly had four kills.