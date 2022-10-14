Sheffield trims Brockway in volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

Sheffield bounced back after a loss earlier this week to sweep Brockway, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 in volleyball action on Thursday.

“Excellent service tonight” said Sheffield head Coach Melissa Lemay. “We served at 92 percent. Serving and passing are key to success along with communication and working together. Very proud of their effort tonight.”

Kadence Steffan had 17 assists and 14 digs, while Emily Davidson was perfect from the service line, going 17 of 17. Syrena Antonuccio had five aces, and Lexi Goldthwaite, Emily Foster and Kassidy Orinko each had five kills.

“She’s amazing,” said Lemay of Steffan. “She quietly goes about her business running the offense. She’s been running our offense in varsity since her freshman year.”

Sheffield will host Dubois Central Catholic on Monday.

Conneaut sweeps visiting Dragons in region match

WARREN FALLS

LINESVILLE — Warren volleyball was back on the road on Thursday, falling 3-1 at Conneaut in a big Region 5 matchup.

“CASH is a really solid team with some outstanding hitters,” said Warren Coach Mike Dolan of the Dragons’ 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 17-25 loss. “We played really well at times, especially the third set where our blocking really stepped up. Kylie Fehlman had a nice game attacking as well, and Summer Lucks played some great defense. We just need to be a little more consistent at times with our ball control and confident in our abilities.”

Fehlman had 14 kills and four blocks for Warren, which falls to 4-2 in Region 5 behind Conneaut’s 6-0 region record. Carly Beers had four kills, 10 digs, and four aces; Alexia Bowers nine kills and three aces; Lindsay Madigan 29 assists, two blocks and two kills; Maddy Jones six kills and eight digs; Kirsten Johnson three kills and three blocks; and Lucks 23 digs and two aces.

CASH defeated Warren, 25-15, 25-15, in the junior varsity match. For Warren, Lilly Newton had four kills and one block; Delaney Wright four assists; Sophie Walker five digs; Lauren Fajbik four kills and three digs; and Maddie Nosel two kills and two digs.