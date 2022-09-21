Sheffield loses third straight in volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

JOHNSONBURG — Sheffield dropped its third straight volleyball match, losing on the road to Johnsonburg in three sets 12-25, 18-25 and 19-25, falling to 2-5 on the year.

The Wolverines had one starter return from a brief injury, but were still out another key player.

“Still having to move personnel around to cover the loss of one of our starters,” said Sheffield head Coach Melissa Lemay. “Moved Lexi (Goldthwaite) to middle hitter for the second and third sets tonight. Everyone is being very flexible with their role on the court and we continue to search for the most cohesive group — the ones that work hard and play together will find more and more time on the court.”

Goldthwaite had three kills and five digs, Kadence Steffan had eight assists, and Emily Foster put up three blocks.

The Wolverines’ jayvee won in two sets 25-20, 25-12.

Lemay stated that the girls are playing well together, passing well and consistently running their offense.

Peyton Wotorson had 15 digs and five assists. Emma Roell had four kills and Emily Davidson had 12 digs.