Sheffield girls volleyball suffers loss to Clarion | News, Sports, Jobs

The 11th-seed Sheffield Wolverines ended their 2022 season, falling to the sixth-seed Clarion Lady Cats on Tuesday night in the District 9 Class 1A Playoffs in three sets 18-25, 12-25, and 13-25)

“We hung with them in the first set to 17-17,” said Sheffield Head Coach Melissa Lemay.”

After a Clarion timeout, Clarion was able to put six straight points on the board using multiple Offensive weapons to get a run. Despite the Wolverines being overmatched, Lemay was proud of their performance after an up and down season.

“The girls battled the whole night,” said Lemay. “Clarion does what good teams do; they wear you out with an aggressive offensive system. We had some outstanding defensive moments, and I’m very proud of how they battled. We had quite a few unforced hitting errors tonight and couldn’t consistently find the floor.”

Emily Foster had seven kills and nine digs; Kadence Steffan had 11 assists; Emily Davidson had 12 digs; and Kassidy Orinko had 11 digs and three blocks.

“Tonight was Lexi’s (Goldthwaite) last game as a Wolverine volleyball player, and we will miss her contributions to the team next year,” Lemay said.

With Goldthwaite being the only senior, Lemay is encouraged about what this experience will mean to the Younger girls and the carryover into 2023.

“The more they experience higher levels of play, the better it is for our program,” Lemay said. “Knowing that we have everyone coming back but Lexi, we have very high hopes for next year.”