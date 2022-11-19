Sheeler delivers Moravian Academy boys soccer state championship in 2OT

Trey Sheeler was determined to end his time on the Moravian Academy boys soccer team the same way his freshman season concluded, by winning the state championship.

Facing the same team that the Lions defeated for the PIAA Class 1A Championship back in 2019, Sheeler scored both of their goals to culminate his high school career with another state title.

District 11 Champion Moravian Academy defeated District 7 Champion Winchester Thurston 2-1 in 2OT in the PIAA 1A Championship at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg Friday afternoon.

“It’s just unbelievable. It’s just like the culmination of four years. I’m just speechless, it’s amazing,” Sheeler said.

The senior, who rotated from striker to central midfielder to central defender as needed throughout the season, scored the game-winner 84 seconds into the second overtime.

Senior Winger Rafael Sanjuan won the ball back on the left flank and accelerated towards the goal before sliding a pass to Sheeler in the penalty area. The senior was immediately through on goal and scored with a low shot far post to Winchester Thurston goalkeeper Adrian Musekamp’s left.

“I just took off screaming for the ball and he put a beautiful ball through. I just tapped it in,” Sheeler said.

“I win the ball, you always see Trey open. He’s always open, he’s always making the run, he’s a great talent,” Sanjuan said. “He’s always open. I find him and he does what he’s supposed to do, he finds the back of the net. He’s a monster, he’s huge.”

It’s the third PIAA title in program history for the Lions, with the other two coming in 2019 and 2014.

“The best. I’m just so happy for all of the guys, all of the fans. It was awesome, our school sent multiple buses of students up here. The support was great. I’m just so happy for everyone who worked so hard,” Moravian Academy Coach George Andriko said.

Moravian Academy (19-5) opened the scoring less than eight minutes into the contest on another goal combination from Sanjuan to Sheeler.

Sophomore Jeswill Ewungkem intercepted a pass in midfield and quickly moved the ball to Sanjuan, who turned upfield before sliding a pass through to Sheeler. The Lehigh commit then ran from near the halfway line to the edge of the 18 and scored with a low shot across the goal to the same post he put the game-winner later on.

“Trey’s the best player we have, Trey is one of the best players we’ve ever had. Asked him to do a job that he probably loved doing, because he didn’t want to sit back the whole season. It just goes to show the Talent he has to Moonlight as a position he’s probably not going to play again at the highest of levels,” Andriko said.

“I had a feeling when I woke up that he’d be the guy. I said to the guys, ‘I think he can get three today.’ They only got two, but it’s good enough.”

The Bears (19-2-2) tied the game with 32:41 left in regulation when senior Alex Hauskrecht scored off an assist from fellow-senior Oliver Daboo. Hauskrecht led Winchester Thurston, who won the PIAA 1A title last season, with 31 goals this fall and was selected to the 2022 Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.

“Number 3 (Daboo) and Number 12 (Hauskrecht) were both very good, they had a lot of chemistry. I believe they play club together, so the Synergy was evident. We made sure to lock down the through balls when the wind wasn’t in our favor. When the wind was in our favor, we kept the ball on the ground, swung it around and just played our game,” Moravian Academy senior defender AJ Kara said.

On a cold day in Mechanicsburg, the wind played a major factor as all three goals were scored by the team playing with the wind at its back.

“Starting the game off, we knew we had the wind. We knew longer passes would work and go through and be able to break their lines more easily… We knew we were going to win at that point when we had the wind back (in the second OT),” Kara said. “We were very meticulous in the middle with where our center mids were, who they were matching up with.”

Senior goalkeeper Gabe Borsuk recorded six saves for the Lions.

Moravian Academy will Graduate 12 Seniors from the first class in program history to Capture multiple state titles.

“It’s my last season, it was a whirlwind. Just a great overall performance from everyone,” Sanjuan said.

“It’s absolutely incredible. I’m elated for the guys, especially the freshmen, it’s their first year. We won the state championship our first year, against the same team, so it feels amazing,” Kara said.

Coaching Lineage

Moravian Academy’s previous two boys soccer coaches were there to support Andriko as he captured the first state title of his tenure.

Andriko took over in 2020 after longtime Coach Bob Hartman, who led the program to 10 District 11 titles, five Colonial League and two PIAA Championships from 2002-19, resigned following the Lions’ last state title win.

“Bob Hartman, he was my Coach freshman year, he’s been here the entire time. He’s shown up to every single states game,” Sheeler said.

“That’s what it’s about. That’s why it’s a special place to coach at, to play at. It’s Steady-Eddy between the three of us, who are also really good friends off the field and share a lot of great moments like this together. It’s definitely one of the reasons we’re successful. Those guys blazed the path before us,” said Andriko, who played for Hartman at Moravian Academy from 2003-06.

“It’s the best thing I could ever ask for as far as Moravian Academy soccer. For George to come back and coach the team, he made my decision to retire really easy. I’m so happy for him,” Hartman said.

Manny Oudin, who coached the Lions’ boys and girls soccer teams from 1997-2002, currently serves as Moravian Academy’s Athletic director.

“The program has a long history and tradition. I think the coaches and the players understand that. There’s a significant responsibility that comes with it in terms of competing and representing our community well. I think this group did that extremely well today. Really happy for the seniors… To start and end their career as state champions is pretty special,” Oudin said.

